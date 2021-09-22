CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towards a Unified Theory for DNA Folding

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt more than 2 meters long, the human DNA molecule uses intricate folding patterns to fit into cells while locally unfolding to express genes. Such phenomena, however, are difficult to measure in experiments, and theoretical frameworks explaining them continue to be at odds with one another. Researchers in Italy, Japan,...

healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
ASTRONOMY
Cosmos

Ancient DNA rewrites Japanese history

Modern-day Japanese people can trace their ancestry back to three separate genetic groups, according to a study out last week that rewrote our understanding of early Japanese history. While the Japanese archipelago has been occupied for at least 38,000 years, the region underwent rapid transformations in its occupation in the...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Interplay Between Magnetic Force and Gravity in Massive Star Formation

The magnetic field is part of one of the four fundamental forces in nature. It plays a vital role in everyday life, from producing electricity in hydroelectric power plants to diagnosing diseases in medicine. Historically, the Earth’s magnetic field served as a compass for travelers before modern technology was available. Crucially for life, the Earth’s magnetic field acts as a shield protecting us from charged particles emanating from the Sun, which are accelerated by the Sun’s magnetic field. Removing this shield would very likely extinguish life on Earth. So it may not be a surprise that magnetic fields also play an outstanding role far away from us, outside the solar system.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Decoding human history with ancient DNA

This year is the 20th anniversary of sequencing the human genome. In honor of this event, a research team led by Prof. FU Qiaomei from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reviewed the most recent progress in the field of ancient DNA (aDNA), i.e., DNA obtained from the remains of past organisms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Direct visualization of the effect of DNA structure and ionic conditions on HU–DNA interactions

Architectural DNA–binding proteins are involved in many important DNA transactions by virtue of their ability to change DNA conformation. Histone-like protein from E. coli strain U93, HU, is one of the most studied bacterial architectural DNA–binding proteins. Nevertheless, there is still a limited understanding of how the interactions between HU and DNA are affected by ionic conditions and the structure of DNA. Here, using optical tweezers in combination with fluorescent confocal imaging, we investigated how ionic conditions affect the interaction between HU and DNA. We directly visualized the binding and the diffusion of fluorescently labelled HU dimers on DNA. HU binds with high affinity and exhibits low mobility on the DNA in the absence of Mg2+; it moves 30-times faster and stays shorter on the DNA with 8 mM Mg2+ in solution. Additionally, we investigated the effect of DNA tension on HU–DNA complexes. On the one hand, our studies show that binding of HU enhances DNA helix stability. On the other hand, we note that the binding affinity of HU for DNA in the presence of Mg2+ increases at tensions above 50 pN, which we attribute to force-induced structural changes in the DNA. The observation that HU diffuses faster along DNA in presence of Mg2+ compared to without Mg2+ suggests that the free energy barrier for rotational diffusion along DNA is reduced, which can be interpreted in terms of reduced electrostatic interaction between HU and DNA, possibly coinciding with reduced DNA bending.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Geologists solve half-century-old mystery of animal traces in ancient rocks

Geologists have been baffled by perforations in an Australian quartzite (rock), identical in shape to burrows made in sands by crustaceans; the original sandy sediment is a billion years older than the oldest known animals. An international team of scientists has now resolved the mystery. When animals move, they leave...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Unexpected Dopamine Function Discovered in Memory Study

Has the scent of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies ever taken you back to afternoons at your grandmother’s house? Has an old song ever brought back memories of a first date? The ability to remember relationships between unrelated items (an odor and a location, a song and an event) is known as associative memory.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Aerosols Formed From Plant-Emitted Compounds Can Make Clouds Brighter

Brighter clouds reduce the amount of solar radiation reaching the Earth’s surface, thereby cooling the surface. Emissions of organic compounds from vegetation increase with increasing temperature, thus having the capability to slow down climate warming. Atmospheric aerosols scatter and absorb solar light, and influence the formation of clouds. However, these...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Exploring the Evolution of the Human Growth Hormone Receptor Gene

A new study delves into the evolution and function of the human growth hormone receptor gene, and asks what forces in humanity’s past may have driven changes to this vital piece of DNA. The research shows, through multiple avenues, that a shortened version of the gene — a variant known...
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

The strange ‘Miasma theory’ and other theories in History

Miasma theory was commonly believed in the Victorian LondonWikimedia Commons. The development and elaboration of the scientific field as we see today came about recently. Before that, science, too, like you, had to go through some awkward stages before taking the form it has today. Along the way, science gave us some bizarre theories that would be completely unacceptable now.
Nature.com

Towards optimization of plant cell detection in suspensions using impedance-based analyses and the unified equivalent circuit model

An improved approach for comparative study of plant cells for long term and continuous monitoring using electrical impedance spectroscopy is demonstrated for tomato and tobacco plant cells (MSK8 and BY2) in suspensions. This approach is based on the locations and magnitudes of defining features in the impedance spectra of the recently reported unified equivalent circuit model. The ultra-wide range (4 Hz to 20 GHz) impedance spectra of the cell lines were measured using custom probes, and were analyzed using the unified equivalent circuit model, highlighting significant negative phase peaks in the ~ 1 kHz to ~ 10 MHz range. These peaks differ between the tomato and tobacco cells, and since they can be easily defined, they can potentially be used as the signal for differentiating between different cell cultures or monitoring them over time. These findings were further analysed, showing that ratios relating the resistances of the media and the resistance of the cells define the sensitivity of the method, thus affecting its selectivity. It was further shown that cell agglomeration is also an important factor in the impedance modeling in addition to the overall cell concentration. These results can be used for optimizing and calibrating electrical impedance spectroscopy-based sensors for long term monitoring of cell lines in suspension for a given specific cell and media types.
SCIENCE
newsbrig.com

Unified Physics Theory Explains How Materials Transform From Solids to Liquids

Years of meticulous experimentation have paid off for researchers aiming to unify the physics that defines materials that transition from solids to liquids. The researchers said a new theoretical model could help develop new synthetic materials and inform and predict civil engineering and environmental challenges such as mudslides, dam breaks and avalanches.
PHYSICS
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
chemistryworld.com

DNA robot takes cells on a walk

A DNA robot that can walk across biological cell membranes is the first one that can control living cells’ behaviour. The researchers who made the robot hope that it could improve cell-based precision medicine. A team led by Hong-Hui Wang and Zhou Nie from Hunan University, China, has created a...
ENGINEERING
technologynetworks.com

Supercooling Technique Advances Preservation of Human Tissue

Researchers at UC Berkeley successfully revived human heart tissue after it had been preserved in a subfreezing, supercooled state for 1 to 3 days. By preserving the cardiac tissue at a constant volume in a rigid isochoric chamber, researchers were able to prevent the formation of ice crystals that could have damaged the micro heart muscle cells. The researchers examined the structural integrity of the heart cells and tested whether the tissue retained normal functions, such as autonomous beating and responsiveness to drugs and external electrical stimuli.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE

