Personalized 3-D magnetic micromachines from patient blood-derived biomaterials

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWireless micromachines have increased the scope for applications in biomedicine, although their risks relative to minimal biocompatibility need be lessened. Most materials are not intrinsically biocompatible in physiological environments. In a new report now published in Science Advances, Hakan Ceylan and an international research team in physical intelligence, biomedical engineering and medicine have proposed a personalized approach for patient blood-derived biomaterials as a fundamental construction fabric to influence biocompatibility. Ceylan et al. developed the 3D printed multiresponsive microswimmers and microrollers using magnetic nanocomposites of blood plasma, serum albumin protein and platelet lysate that responded to time-variant magnetic fields for controlled cargo delivery and release. The proteinaceous fabrics also allowed enzymatic degradability to lower the risks of long-term toxicity. The resulting product can influence the development of many future medical robots and devices made of autologous biomaterials to improve biocompatibility and smart functionality in biomedical applications.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biomaterials#Blood#Science Advances#Laser#3d#Microrollers#Mobile#Microswimmers#Cytotoxicity
