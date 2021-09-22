CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Battles Spotted Lanternfly Infestation with Quarantines and Student-led ‘Squish Squads’

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEolI_0c4LmfRI00
Even PA Gov. Tom Wolf did his part, squishing a spotted lanternfly.Image via Gov. Tom Wolf at Creative Commons.

Despite quarantines and “squish squads,” the spotted lanternfly continues to spread across the Mid-Atlantic and beyond, write Kevin Ambrose and Kasha Patel for The Washington Post.

This invasive pest that devastate vineyards and ruin fruit crops was accidentally imported into Berks County seven years ago, presumably in a shipping container from Asia. Since then, it has spread first through eastern Pennsylvania and from there to New York, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and New Jersey.

Quarantines are in place to stop — or at least slow — its spread into new areas. Residents in quarantined counties, including Philadelphia’s collar counties, are urged to inspect their vehicles and any goods they transport, to ensure the insects and their eggs are not along for a ride.

“If females lay eggs on a substrate that eventually moves (e.g., automobiles or goods), then they quickly spread that way,” said Josephine Antwi, a professor of biology at the University of Mary Washington.

Residents who notice the insect or their eggs are encouraged to squash them. Following this advice, a group of Pennsylvania students recently formed “squish squads” to stomp out the pest.

Read more about spotted lanternflies in The Washington Post.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Middletown Township to Pause, Remember at Dedication of Lower Bucks County Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Lower Bucks County Vietnam Veterans MemorialImage via the Lower Bucks County Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The Lower Bucks County Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedication ceremony Sunday, September 26, in Middletown Township will close a few roads for crowd control purposes. But organizers hope it also opens a few eyes — and hearts — to the ultimate sacrifice that Bucks County citizens made in answering the call.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Berks County, PA
Cars
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
State
Maryland State
County
Berks County, PA
Berks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
State
Virginia State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Just Like Their Professional Astronaut Forebears, the Civilian Inspiration4 Crew Trained in Bucks County

Inspiration4 centrifuge training, which occurred in Southampton, Bucks County.Image via NASTAR Center. On September 15 the crew of Inspiration4 became the world’s first all-civilian human spaceflight mission to launch into orbit. But before they took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, their extensive training included a stop in Bucks County. Kenneth Chang covered the story for The New York Times.
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
902
Followers
981
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy