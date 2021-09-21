CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Reintroducing Matthew E. White, The Musician With A Producer's Brain

By XPN
wunc.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of World Cafe, Matthew E. White talks about figuring out how well his songs would work in front of an audience and what influenced K Bay, personally and musically. Listen to the full session via the audio player above. Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto,...

www.wunc.org

Comments / 0

Related
brooklynvegan.com

Julia Holter, Matthew E. White & Lonnie Holley, more playing Outline: Fall @ Knockdown Center

Seasonal multi-disciplinary concert series Outline has announced its Fall 2021 event which happens on November 20 at Knockdown Center in Queens. This edition takes place in the venue's main hall and is headlined by Julia Holter, who has been mostly quiet since 2018's Aviary (and her ambient soundtrack to 2020 film Never Rarely Sometimes Always). The event will also feature the first performance from Matthew E. White & Lonnie Holley since they released their collaborative album, Broken Mirror: A Selfie Reflection, early this year.
MUSIC
aquariumdrunkard.com

Matthew E. White :: K Bay Documentary

It has been a busy, introspective six years since the last solo offering from the prolific Matthew E. White. While operating the Richmond, VA based Spacebomb Studio that he founded (with production duties including Bedouine and Natalie Prass), earlier this year saw the release of an innovative collaborative album with Lonnie Holley. With the community-oriented studio modeled after the ethos of recording institutions like Stax and Motown, brand new solo record K Bay (out now via Domino) is the literal namesake of White’s physical, newly crafted home studio space.
MUSIC
wunc.org

Mickey Guyton Is A Country Artist With A Big Voice An An Even Bigger Message

In this episode of World Cafe, Mickey Guyton talks about Spotify's role in making her music more visible, women in country music getting "chicked," cohosting last year's Academy of Country Music Awards with Keith Urban and more. Listen to the session via the audio player above. Raina Douris. Raina Douris,...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew E. White
wunc.org

Friction, 'Take It Or Leave It'

Sometimes you come across album artwork so sick and so silly that you have no choice but to smash the play button. Friction's seven-track Conditioned to Chaos features a cigar-chomping, guitar-wielding CN Tower tossing fireballs at a scorched city, a Toronto Raptor cradling (saving?) a streetcar and an anthropomorphized egg falling to its certain death. What it all means doesn't matter once you listen to "Take It or Leave It," a two-minute bruiser that heaves a hardcore groove with gruff bravado and subtle delay pedal riffs. The track is as catchy as it is circle-pit-stirring, only amplified by its back half, when a second vocalist adds a smeared sneer to the frontperson's swaggering bark.
MUSIC
wunc.org

Tanya Tagaq, 'Tongues'

To witness Tanya Tagaq in person can be a brave, even life-changing event. The mind-bending performance she gave at the Kennedy Center in 2019 is forever seared into my psyche. Tagaq is from a small community in the high Arctic, 300 miles from the magnetic North Pole, and her singular style of improvised vocalizing is rooted in Inuit throat singing.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polaris Music Prize#Cbc Music#Cbc Radio#World Cafe#Cbc News
dotesports.com

Nadeshot and Rockstar Energy donate to cover indie musician’s tour

100 Thieves CEO Nadeshot made a $3,000 donation with sponsor Rockstar Energy last night. The money went to small Twitch streamer and indie rock musician Jordan Wright, who goes by WrighteousJ on Twitch. Wright’s indie rock band is called City of Sound. At time of writing, WrighteousJ’s Twitch channel has just 1,800 followers.
ADVOCACY
pensacolastate.edu

PSC Lyceum back with live musicians, including blues artist Cedric Burnside, Civil Wars’ John Paul White as well as virtual talk with NPR’s Terry Gross

The Pensacola State College 2021 Fall Lyceum series features live musical performances for the first time in 18 months following a season lost to COVID-19. This year’s Lyceum series features a variety of musical performers, ranging from blues and folk artists to classical pianists. The series also will feature a virtual discussion with popular NPR “Fresh Air” host Terry Gross that will be available only to PSC students, faculty and staff. Lyceum features various mediums, including visual and performing arts, as well writers, poets and speakers.
PENSACOLA, FL
Variety

As ‘Tenacious D’ Turns 20, Jack Black and Kyle Gass Look Back on Their Debut Album’s ‘Stoney Fun and Friendship’

In the world of rock ’n’ roll, sometimes you’ve got to dream big. Indeed, Jack Black and Kyle Gass frequently proclaimed their duo Tenacious D to be “the greatest band on earth” on their eponymous HBO series, which stretched six episodes out between 1997-2000. On the show, Black and Gass utilized nothing more than acoustic guitars to conjure arena-ready anthems about Satan, Sasquatch and sex. The trouble was that they played them to a mere handful of onlookers at crummy open-mic nights, rendering visions of eventual superstardom increasingly unlikely. But then a funny thing happened: Tenacious D (named after a phrase...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wunc.org

Bartees Strange, 'Weights'

Why be quiet about your ambition? Last year, ahead of the release of his debut album, Live Forever, Bartees Strange told NPR, "I want something out of this, and I didn't want to be shy about that." After high-profile co-signs and buzzed-about virtual late-night TV appearances, the Washington, D.C.-based artist has managed to amass a following, despite the relative inability to tour – until today, that is.
MUSIC
Variety

‘Welcome to Earth’ Trailer Takes Will Smith to the Ends of the World (TV News Roundup)

Disney Plus and National Geographic released the first official trailer for the six-part original series “Welcome to Earth,” starring Will Smith and streaming this December. The series follows Smith on an adventure around the world, guided by accredited travelers as he explores Earth’s greatest wonders as well as its most hidden secrets. “I’ve got a confession to make. I’ve never climbed a mountain, never swum in a lake. I was in a cave once. I’m beginning to think that I might be missing something,” Smith says in the trailer. “I asked the best modern day explorers: take me to the ends of...
TV SERIES
thisis50.com

R&B and Hip-Hop’s Masked Musician: Weku Did That

The multi-talented music producer, musician, creative director, and cinematographer Weku Did That is causing quite the uproar. The masked producer recently produced a record on multi- platinum selling singer-songwriter Mickey Shiloh’s “SIMP” Album and has been currently working with one of Atlanta’s rising stars Rene Bonét, to foster a new wave of music that he has coined as “Trap Rock”. This new genre of music is infused with heavy electric guitars, hard hitting 808’s, and melodic instrument arrangements that give you something familiar but fresh, modern, and incomparable to anything out right now. The Nigerian-American talent also released an Instrumental album titled “The Case for R&B”, in which he mixed classic, alternative, and pop styles of R&B production, to cater to singers who are looking for more of a nuanced or eclectic style of production.
MUSIC
Daily News

‘Girls’ star Lena Dunham marries musician Luis Felber: report

TV star and writer Lena Dunham has privately married her boyfriend, musician Luis Felber, according to a report. Their nuptials took place over the weekend, People reported, citing a source. Neither Dunham nor Felber have made a public announcement. Dunham, who is from New York, created and starred on the HBO series “Girls,” which ran from 2012 to 2017, and also co-ran the online “Lenny” ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
c21media.net

Amazon lines up Theroux-produced KSI documentary, adapts B E Jones’ Wilderness

Amazon in the UK has greenlit a doc feature about British YouTuber KSI produced by Louis Theroux, as well as psychological thriller about a twisted love story. Produced by Theroux’s London-based production outfit Mindhouse Productions, the 1×90’ doc will follow the social media star as he prepares for the biggest year of his career so far, including a headline show at Wembley.
TV SERIES
musictimes.com

Andrea Martin Cause Of Death: How Did the R&B Legend Make An Impact in the Music Industry?

Andrea Martin, a well-known R&B singer, and songwriter has reportedly passed away as news of her death was announced on social media. The beloved artist was considered a legend in the music industry as she penned songs for Monica, En Vogue, SWV, Ange Stone, and Leona Lewis, to name a few. Now her loved ones and peers mourn for her after discovering the tragic news.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy