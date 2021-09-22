CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Who should get COVID-19 boosters first? CDC committee set to vote Thursday – but only on Pfizer vaccine

By Elizabeth Weise and Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

A committee of experts spent more than five hours Wednesday reviewing data on the safety and effectiveness of a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The committee, which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is scheduled to vote Thursday on precisely who should be eligible for a third shot.

Wednesday night, the Food and Drug Administration authorized a third Pfizer-BioNTech shot six months after the second for people 65-and-older, younger people at high risk for severe disease and those whose jobs put them at extra risk for infection.

The CDC advisory panel, called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, will decide Thursday how to implement that expanded access. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is expected to quickly sign off on whatever the committee decides, making boosters available to more people within a few days.

The Biden administration had said boosters should become available this week to anyone who completed their initial doses more than eight months ago, but the FDA's panel decided to restrict boosters to a narrower group.

Stay connected: Subscribe to Coronavirus Watch, your daily update on all things COVID-19 in the USA

People who are severely immunocompromised and might not have gotten protection from the first two doses, have been able to get a third dose for the past six weeks or so.

Among the more than 20,000 people who were tracked after receiving a third dose, no major safety concerns popped up, CDC officials said Wednesday. If anything, their side effects were milder than those reported after first and second doses, though their experiences might not be representative.

Only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, now called Comirnaty, would be authorized for the new booster shots, because there is much less data on the long-term effectiveness of the other two authorized shots, from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B69uv_0c4LlC4Y00
Parsia Jahanbani prepares a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a mobile vaccine clinic operated by Families Together of Orange County on Aug. 26 in Santa Ana, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP

Several ACIP members expressed concern Wednesday that limiting boosters to one company's vaccine would cause confusion and make it more likely for people to switch vaccines – getting a Pfizer-BioNTech booster after two Moderna shots, for instance though there's limited evidence that this is safe.

Among the more than 20,000 Americans who were tracked after receiving a third dose, no major safety concerns popped up, CDC officials said Wednesday. If anything, their side effects were milder than those reported after first and second doses, though their experiences might not be representative.

It's not easy to pronounce. But one thing is certain about FDA-approved Comirnaty: It works

Q&A: When will the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine be ready for kids?

Data from Israel, which authorized booster shots for its entire population, and from lab studies by the companies , suggests that protection against any infection with COVID-19 begins to fade after about six months. It's not clear whether protection against severe disease will decline after that, but Israeli data suggests it might.

People over 65 saw the biggest decline in protection in the face of the delta variant of the coronavirus that dominates the USA.

Other groups did not show heightened risk for severe disease , according to data presented by the CDC. People with heart disease showed only a slight decline in vaccine protection, and people who are obese saw almost no drop-off. There was no clear difference by race or ethnicity.

Because the immune system's effectiveness declines with age, people older than 65 are likely to get the biggest benefit from a booster dose.

A CDC model of nursing home patients showed clear benefit from a third shot, but they benefited even more when their caregivers were vaccinated and when infection rates were low in the surrounding communities.

No number of boosters will prevent all infections with COVID-19, several committee members said, but Pfizer and BioNTech's data suggest they will improve the immune response, preventing some serious cases and deaths.

Health care workers, who tend to be younger and healthier than the general population, also fared well.

Some areas are so desperate for health care workers because of COVID-19 outbreaks that they can't afford to have people out sick, said committee member Helen Keipp Talbot, a doctor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

A booster might not save health care workers from severe disease, but it might prevent absenteeism, she said. "The idea would be to maintain necessary and needed staffing levels, because we have such large populations that are unvaccinated (and falling ill)."

The CDC presented updated information showing that COVID-19 vaccination protects pregnant people and their babies against a dangerous infection and is safe for both.

The committee must make its decision on boosters in the face of many questions that have no answers, including whether people who have caught COVID-19 and are vaccinated will benefit from a third shot.

Whatever the committee decides, it isn't likely to be the last word on boosters, several members said. The situation with COVID-19 evolves as data regularly becomes available, said Dr. Julie Morita, a former committee member and executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a health-focused nonprofit group.

"If the pandemic has done nothing else," she said, "it's made clear that recommendations like this for a vaccination or other preventative measures evolve and change based on the data as it becomes available."

First step: FDA panel recommends Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots only for people 65 and older or at high risk

More on vaccines: Pfizer-BioNTech say low dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for kids 5-11

Contact Elizabeth Weise at eweise@usatoday.com and Karen Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who should get COVID-19 boosters first? CDC committee set to vote Thursday – but only on Pfizer vaccine

Comments / 0

Related
healio.com

FDA committee votes against blanket recommendation for COVID-19 vaccine boosters

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, or VRBPAC, voted 16-2 on Friday afternoon not to recommend a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine to Americans aged 16 years and older. However, the committee unanimously voted to recommend booster doses for people aged 65 years and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

COVID-19 live updates: CDC advisory panel expected to vote on Pfizer booster within hours

NEW YORK — The United States has been facing a COVID-19 surge as the more contagious delta variant continues to spread. More than 681,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.7 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The average number of daily deaths in the U.S. has risen about 20% in the last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Sand Hills Express

CDC advisers recommend who can get Pfizer booster shots

Update : The CDC director made some changes in the final recommendations latest story here. Our earlier coverage is below. A panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s outside vaccine experts voted Thursday to allow use of booster shots for many adults first vaccinated with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago, including those 65 and over and others at higher risk of severe COVID-19, clearing one of the last regulatory hurdles for third doses to be given this week.
INDUSTRY
theintelligencer.com

CDC panel meeting to discuss who gets Pfizer boosters

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory council, the Advisory Council on Immunization Practices, will meet to discuss additional vaccine doses for the general public. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration's advisory council voted to approve boosters for the elderly and those with...
INDUSTRY
arcamax.com

CDC panel begins weighing who needs COVID-19 boosters of Pfizer vaccine

A panel for the Centers for Disease Control started considering whether to recommend booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday — and exactly who might be in line to get them. The debate, which has proved more controversial than many expected, comes after a separate group of Food...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

FDA advisers vote to oppose Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster

(Reuters) - A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted against approval of a booster dose of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 16 and older. FDA advisers vote to oppose Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster. Salesforce rival Freshworks raises...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Coronavirus Watch#The Usa People#Moderna And#Johnson Johnson
CNET

CDC committee recommends Pfizer booster for those at high risk. Who's eligible and who's not

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. An advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Thursday to recommend a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster to those age 65 and older, nursing-home residents and those age 50 to 64 with underlying conditions, all authorized by the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. The CDC panel, however, stopped short of OK'ing another group the FDA had approved a Pfizer booster for: Those whose jobs put them at a higher risk of serious infection.
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

CDC Vaccine Committee Endorses Pfizer Booster Shot for Millions of Americans

A key vaccine advisory committee on Thursday endorsed the use of Pfizer booster shots among certain populations, setting the stage for millions to get another dose but shutting the door for now on President Joe Biden's plan to deliver them to the general population. The Centers for Disease Control and...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

CDC advisers recommend booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine for certain adults only

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention argued long and hard Thursday before endorsing giving booster doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to people 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and certain people with underlying conditions. However, the advisers voted against recommending a booster dose for...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Observer

CDC Convenes to Decide Who Will Get Pfizer Booster Following FDA’s Surprise Vote

A science panel of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to meet on Wednesday to decide on who should receive the third booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (and when) following the Food and Drug Administration’s surprising decision last week to not authorize the booster shot to the general population.
INDUSTRY
WKRC

CDC advisory committee meets to suggest guidelines on Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Who should get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster -- and when -- was the top concern Thursday during a two-day CDC vaccine advisory committee meeting. The FDA has now amended the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine. It allows for a single booster dose for those who are 65 and older, those in high-risk settings and those at higher risk of complications from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MercuryNews

CDC chief approves COVID vaccine booster — who will get it first?

In an effort to bolster the nation’s waning immunity against the surging COVID-19 virus, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine “booster” for people who are at risk of disease due to age, underlying medical conditions or jobs in high-risk jobs and institutional settings.
AMA

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster: Who can get it, who could benefit

What’s the news: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, has clarified the bottom line for single booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Those doses should be administered at least six months after the primary series and are recommended for people 65 or older, those who live in long-term care facilities, and people 50–64 years old who have underlying medical conditions.
INDUSTRY
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

256K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy