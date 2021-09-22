CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Pandemic Pushed Hoteliers To Rethink How They Operate

hospitalitynet.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePragmatism will drive the hotel industry forward, according to hotel executives who spoke during the International Hotel Investment Forum. Now is not the time to throw out traditional operations or business models, but there is room to shift positions somewhat. Speaking at the “Is It Time To Rewrite the Rule...

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

Related
hospitalitynet.org

HNtv INSIDERS: Discussing drivers of lasting change in hotel distribution

Dr. Peter O'Connor, Professor of Strategic Management at University of South Australia Business School, and Lennert de Jong, Commercial Director at citizenM, met online to exchange their thoughts and vision on how hotels will emerge from the COVID crisis. In this conversation, Peter & Lennert discuss how corporate and business travel will be going through a profound process of change.
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC TV: A Partnership Chat Between Commonwealth Hotels and myDigitalOffice

It is not very often that we get a technology provider and a hotel management company to sit down and discuss what it is like to work together. This session includes Brian Fry, President of Commonwealth Hotels and Matt Curry, Chief Sales Officer of MyDigitalOffice who discuss the challenges that the hotel industry has faced combating COVID-19 as well as what the future will hold for hoteliers and their technology partners. Data is a key element that must be analyzed and used proactively to understand the future and react to the new environment we all face.
SOFTWARE
hospitalitynet.org

Hotel Transactions Pace Stagnates Across Middle East Markets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — During the pandemic, hardly any foreign direct investment has entered the Middle East, and the usual truism remains: When foreign private equity does appear, it is because the market has bottomed out or distress has entered the landscape. Heightened competition for assets probably is what...
MIDDLE EAST
hospitalitynet.org

What if Labor Shortage Is a Long-Term Threat to the Hospitality and Tourism Industry?

The U.S. economy finally shows signs of a strong recovery from the pandemic. Nevertheless, the surging delta variant cases, inflation, and the global supply chain disruption, among other concerns, add considerable uncertainty to the economic outlook. Notably, the hospitality and tourism industry is unlikely to recover any time soon. On...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Franchising
bizjournals

How the pandemic changed employee benefits

The Covid-19 pandemic prompted a slew of changes to employee benefit offerings, which have become vitally important in attracting talent during the turnover tsunami. The Society for Human Resource Management’s annual benefits survey discovered nearly 80% of organizations expanded options related to remote work in 2020. More than 2,500 HR professionals were polled, with data collected in fall 2020 and this spring.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hospitalitynet.org

The Future of Revenue Management Is Now!

Traditionally, hoteliers have operated their businesses with departments working separately towards varying goals. While more reservations and a positive guest experience have always been the end goal in the hospitality industry, for separate departments, that’s where the commonalities ended. In the past, marketing, distribution departments, revenue optimization divisions, and digital...
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

Infor Launches Next Generation of Hospitality Management Solution

NEW YORK – Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced the availability of Infor Hospitality Management Solution (HMS) version 3.8.4, the latest release of the fully cloud-enabled hotel management software in the Infor Hospitality suite of solutions. This release is focused on providing new options for optimizing and delivering personalized services. Infor HMS is deployed in the cloud and is accessible in real time, keeping pace with the busy lives and schedules of the modern guest, and enables hotels to tailor a seamless and contactless experience. It provides an intuitive user interface for everyone to manage each stage easily, delivering the most welcoming guest experience.
SOFTWARE
hospitalitynet.org

JMBM Is Hotel Counsel for Condor Hospitality in $305 Million Hotel Portfolio Sale

The Global Hospitality Group® of Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP (JMBM) is pleased to announce its representation of Condor Hospitality Trust in the sale of the company’s entire portfolio to Blackstone Real Estate Partners. The $305 million deal was announced September 23, 2021 and is expected to close by the end of the year.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
hospitalitynet.org

Cloud5 Communications Making $100 Million Available to the Hospitality Industry

Chicago, IL. - Cloud5 Communications, a leading provider of communications solutions and Managed IT Services for more than 5,000 hotels, MDUs, and commercial facilities across the Americas, announced today that it has arranged funding dedicated to helping the hard-hit hospitality industry recover from the unprecedented slowdowns in travel and tourism that resulted from COVID-19. As a result of this innovative new program, hoteliers will now be able to deploy new HSIA networks and telephony systems or upgrade their existing communications technology without the concerns of upfront payments or the burden of trying to secure financing, a move that will allow hotel owners and managers to conserve cash and invest capital funds into other essential projects.
CHICAGO, IL
hospitalitynet.org

HN World Panel: How to manage revenue in a pent-up demand era?

Considering the unprecedented global travel disruption and performance declines we've endured; hoteliers finally have something to look forward to. The world has spent the last 18 months dreaming about travel, but not actually going anywhere. Increasing vaccination rates combined with relaxed travel restrictions are bringing travel back… with a vengeance. Most agree that the worst is behind us.
TRAVEL
CNBC

What's next for bus operator Greyhound post-pandemic

Intercity bus travel in the U.S. has long been dominated by one iconic brand: Greyhound. With its fleet of 1,200 buses, Greyhound shuttles nearly 16 million passengers annually to 2,400 North American destinations. Known primarily for catering to budget-conscious, long-distance travelers, the company also offers charter services for businesses, conventions...
TRAFFIC
hospitalitynet.org

Stand out. Increase Bookings.

Watch: Stand out. Increase Bookings. Webinar held Sept 22. Brought to you in partnership with Tripadvisor and Scandic Hotels. The webinar panel spoke in-depth insight into current metasearch and travel behaviour, looking at how hotels can stand out in the current market to increase bookings. @Ken Nishizu, President, Marketing Services...
INDUSTRY
wgbh.org

How Companies Are Rethinking Future-Of-Work Plans

Up until 18 months ago, "9 to 5," with its traditional customs, was how millions of Americans went to work. But COVID-19 upended tradition, forcing many of us out of the office and back home working remotely. That’s been enough time for companies to see the pros and cons of remote work, and to start crafting future-of-work plans.
BOSTON, MA
hospitalitynet.org

Post COVID-19 Hospitality: 8 Proven Digital Marketing Strategies For Smart Hoteliers

Over the last few months, the world has seen a steep rise in the number of Coronavirus cases again. Most of us thought the pandemic had come to an almost complete stop. Who would have thought we would have to go back to social distancing? Experts today are suggesting we might soon be expecting a new wave with the Delta variant. Well, this is the world we live in - completely unpredictable. But the vaccine drives across nations have been successful and travelers are beginning to prepare for their leisure trips. This is good news for the hospitality and tourism industry!
PUBLIC HEALTH
hospitalitynet.org

Virdee and Cendyn Report Outlines How Hotel Technologies are Converging to Create Personalized Guest Experiences on Property

AUSTIN, Texas – Technology innovators Virdee and Cendyn today released a new Whitepaper focused on the convergence of technologies empowering hoteliers to provide guests with seamless, real-time, personalized experiences all along the guest journey, including at check-in. Virdee recently integrated its industry-leading virtual reception with Cendyn’s award-winning CRM platform to help hoteliers drive ancillary revenue while creating “wow” moments for their most valued guests.
TEXAS STATE
Fortune

How marketing changed during the pandemic

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Everything changed during the pandemic, and marketing is no exception. In the early days, brands shifted from pushing products to emphasizing purpose in their messaging. As the pandemic wore on, other tricks and trends developed. The Fortune team did a deep dive on marketing in the age of COVID, which you can read this morning here. Some interesting takeaways:
PUBLIC HEALTH
hospitalitynet.org

Hoteliers Adapt to New Business Traveler Behaviors

Business travel in the U.S. might not be rebounding at the pace the industry had hoped for, but it is coming back, and with some noticeable changes. Shifting trends in business travel include a shorter hotel booking window, more solo trips and, in some cases, a younger demographic, said Kate Burda, hospitality revenue management expert and chief executive officer and founder of consultancy Kate Burda & Co.
SMALL BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC Express Product Update - HotelIQ by Intelligent Hospitality

Organize every aspect of your business within one intuitive platform. Hoteliers must wear many hats – marketer, salesperson, HR, customer service, and other day-to-day operations. To fulfil these roles, they need a multi-faceted platform that captures the unique requirements of their business, because no hotel is the same. More than that, they need an analytics platform that eliminates the use of unstructured business information, enforcing data standards across all hotels and systems within an organization. HotelIQ frees hoteliers from the clunky spreadsheets and provides a robust and repeatable approach to hospitality-based intelligence and analytics. With our hospitality-focused business intelligence tool, hoteliers can seamlessly integrate tasks and requirements across multiple areas of the business, gaining a 360-degree view of their business. Click here to learn more.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy