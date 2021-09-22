Pandemic Pushed Hoteliers To Rethink How They Operate

Over the last few months, the world has seen a steep rise in the number of Coronavirus cases again. Most of us thought the pandemic had come to an almost complete stop. Who would have thought we would have to go back to social distancing? Experts today are suggesting we might soon be expecting a new wave with the Delta variant. Well, this is the world we live in - completely unpredictable. But the vaccine drives across nations have been successful and travelers are beginning to prepare for their leisure trips. This is good news for the hospitality and tourism industry!

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO