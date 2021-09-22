CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

A Temperature Check On Vacation Rentals

hospitalitynet.org
 5 days ago

Vacation rentals were the undoubtable success story of the travel industry in the first year of the pandemic. Bookings ramped up rapidly and demand climbed to unprecedented levels. For travelers largely confined by closed borders and worried by the surge in the coronavirus cases, but still wanting to get together...

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

Related
johnnyjet.com

COVID Vaccine Card Tips Travelers Should Know

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. One of the best parts about running a website and publishing travel content is developing relationships with readers and getting real-world tips from travelers like all of you. I always appreciate your feedback and stories about your experiences. Reader Martha wrote in yesterday with some feedback and tips of her own after reading this piece: The Ultimate Guide to Protecting Your CDC Vaccination Card. Here’s what she had to say:
PUBLIC HEALTH
staradvertiser.com

Editorial: Some flexibility on vacation rentals

As the Blangiardi administration starts to get blowback for its tougher stance on short-term vacation rentals (STRs), it’s appropriate to consider the competing interests, and whose ox is getting gored. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print...
HONOLULU, HI
SKIFT

Hotels Steal Booking Momentum From Vacation Rentals: Skift Recovery Index 🔒

Analyzing lodging booking data shows that hotels are now consistently outperforming vacation rentals. Vacation rentals were the winners of 2020, but some pre-pandemic patterns might be returning. Hotel bookings are now consistently outperforming bookings for vacation rentals around the world, analysis by Skift Research shows. The Skift Recovery Index analyzes...
LIFESTYLE
WTAX

These will be the busiest travel days of the 2021 holiday season

The travel industry is rebounding somewhat, even with COVID-19 variants making the rounds. Matt Clarke, with online travel agency Kayak says, “We’re already seeing significant momentum around international and domestic flight searches when compared to 2020, up 155 percent and 212 percent, respectively. When compared to 2019, however, both international and domestic flight searches are down, 52 percent and 43 percent, respectively.” But so far, people aren’t booking holiday travel as far in advance as they used to pre-pandemic. Clarke says he thinks people are waiting to book as they monitor travel restrictions, and until the holidays get closer before booking tickets. He adds the wait-and-see mentality is especially true for international travel. Priceline is predicting that the busiest travel day for the Thanksgiving holiday will be Monday, November 15th, while the Wednesday before Thanksgiving (November 24th) will be the second busiest. Kayak reports that as of now, the most popular travel day before Christmas is Wednesday, December 22nd, while the most popular travel day after Christmas is Tuesday, December 28th. (Yahoo)
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Vacation Rentals#Hotels
TravelPulse

Vacation Bookings for Winter Holiday Travel Period on the Rise

After a devastating winter holiday period in 2020, the travel industry is already showing major signs of a bounce-back in terms of advance bookings for Christmas vacations. According to CNBC.com, many hotels are already fully booked for the 2021 holiday season despite a rising number of coronavirus cases associated with the Delta variant. The travel industry is crediting vaccines for the increased confidence in tourists to book in advance.
TRAVEL
MY 103.5

Montana’s Most Luxurious Vacation Rental Is Absolutely Stunning

If you ever want to get a big group of friends together and have a great weekend, this might be the place to rent out. Cheapism via MSN published a list of the Most Luxurious Vacation Rental in Every State and we were wondering what spot they would choose in Montana because there are quite a few rentals you could choose. The one vacation rental they chose is a summer getaway dream and I want to book it now.
MONTANA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Looking For A Unique Vacation Rental? How About A Tugboat Or A Castle?

Americans have embraced the trend of exploring the US through staycations, and it looks to continue to be a popular option for vacationers this year. Everyone loves a classic log cabin or cozy cottage, but what about the more weird and wonderful options that are available?. Netflix’s new series “The...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
newsitem.com

4 workarounds to book your fall vacation rental with points

Even before the pandemic, home booking sites like Airbnb and Vrbo were becoming increasingly popular with travelers. The opportunity to have a homelike experience, complete with full kitchen, extra living space and local flavor, was more appealing than a standard hotel room for many. Arlyce Melheim from Stillwater, Minnesota, likes...
TRAVEL
987thebull.com

Planters’ NUTmobile Turned Into Vacation Rental

So you know Planters’ iconic NUTmobile? Well now you can rent it for a couple of nights in Minnesota. One lucky guest can spend a weekend in the 26-foot-long vehicle if they are the first to book it for $3.59, according to a company press release. Your stay will be...
CARS
Red Tricycle

10 Vacation Rentals Near Ski Resorts to Snag Before They’re Gone

If hitting the slopes is your idea of a dream vacation, it’s time to start thinking about which ski resort you want to hit up this year! And, the rental you’ll want to snag once you decide. From Lake Tahoe to Stowe, VT, we’ve found all sorts of vacation rentals for families, including ski-in/ski-out spots and single-family homes close to everything. Even better? Most of these places have hot tubs! Scroll down to see them all.
TRAVEL
107.5 Zoo FM

Montana Getaway on Netflix’s ‘Most Amazing Vacation Rentals’

I can't say that I've ever heard of Netflix's 'The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals' show. But with one glance at the title, I'm guessing you can probably figure out what it's all about. If you want to learn about some awesome travel destinations, this looks like it's the show for you. A mansion in the Rockies, beachfront villas, luxury lodges, a cabin with a private waterfall.....these are just a few of the properties that are featured in the first two seasons of the show. And here's something pretty cool, a Montana ranch gets the spotlight in one of the episodes.
MONTANA STATE
mauinow.com

Maui County Vacation Rental Occupancy at 75.6 for August 2021

Although unit demand for vacation rentals in Maui County was 26% less in August 2021 than August 2019, occupancy rates were nearly the same at around 75% due to the decrease in supply, according to a Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority report. Maui County continues to have the largest vacation rental supply...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
cntraveler.com

Our Guide to Vacation Rental Websites: Airbnb, Vrbo, and More

All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While we love a good hotel, vacation rentals have a lot of appeal. For families with kids, vacation homes offer the much-needed...
HOME & GARDEN
hospitalitynet.org

Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Celebrates Official Opening

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) today announced the opening of Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, an all-inclusive family-friendly resort. Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is the newest addition to the award-winning Hyatt Ziva portfolio, growing its footprint of effortless, all-inclusive experiences in Mexico. Playa Hotels & Resorts will operate the new resort to deliver a new level of sophistication and service from the heart to the destination's all-inclusive market.
TRAVEL
CandysDirt

It’s Time to Think About Your Thanksgiving Vacation Rental!

Thanksgiving is a little over nine weeks away. What are you doing? My advice is to get out of town! Find a great Thanksgiving vacation rental that has room for extended family to gather and go safely! Heading to the beach provides plenty of options for all ages, from fishing and watersports to simply chilling on the beach. Let’s check out what is left on Airbnb in Port Aransas for November 23rd to 28th. I looked at room enough for 16 people in some of the most luxurious rentals available.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: August vacation rentals

Hawaii Pacific Health's Dr. Ashton expects DOH to revise stance on booster shots soon. Dr. Melinda Ashton says the approval from the CDC and FDA should speed things up for approval from the state Department of Health. Pacific Pulse. Pacific Pulse: Ayaka Suzuki-Crilley wins both men's and women's pro bodyboard...
LIFESTYLE
elliott.org

I didn’t damage this vacation rental! Do I have to pay for it?

Could you be falsely accused of causing damage to your next vacation rental — and be forced to pay for it?. Colleen McKenna is sure that the answer to that question is “yes.” She just returned from what she thought was a peaceful and uneventful stay in a rented condo in Hawaii. But the property manager says she and her husband caused significant damage to the vacation rental during a domestic disturbance. As a result, he charged her credit card for cleanup and repairs — several days after the couple’s departure.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

World Tourism Day: 7 ways to be a respectful traveller as restrictions ease

Following the scrapping of PCR Covid tests for fully vaccinated people entering the UK (from non-red list countries, commencing on October 4) and President Joe Biden relaxing travel restrictions in the US, airlines and travel companies have reported a massive surge in bookings.Hordes of holidaymakers are getting ready to jet off on what may well be their first overseas trip in more than 18 months – good news for a travel industry hit hard by the pandemic.However, it’s important to remember no matter where you go or how much you’re spending on your long-awaited holiday, there are some essential dos...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy