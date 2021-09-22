A Temperature Check On Vacation Rentals

The travel industry is rebounding somewhat, even with COVID-19 variants making the rounds. Matt Clarke, with online travel agency Kayak says, “We’re already seeing significant momentum around international and domestic flight searches when compared to 2020, up 155 percent and 212 percent, respectively. When compared to 2019, however, both international and domestic flight searches are down, 52 percent and 43 percent, respectively.” But so far, people aren’t booking holiday travel as far in advance as they used to pre-pandemic. Clarke says he thinks people are waiting to book as they monitor travel restrictions, and until the holidays get closer before booking tickets. He adds the wait-and-see mentality is especially true for international travel. Priceline is predicting that the busiest travel day for the Thanksgiving holiday will be Monday, November 15th, while the Wednesday before Thanksgiving (November 24th) will be the second busiest. Kayak reports that as of now, the most popular travel day before Christmas is Wednesday, December 22nd, while the most popular travel day after Christmas is Tuesday, December 28th. (Yahoo)

