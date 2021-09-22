CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Hollywood celebs urge world leaders to end COVID-19 pandemic

By Radio Pacific, Inc
My Clallam County
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeventy Hollywood celebrities, including Anne Hathaway, Ciara and Debbie Allen, have signed an open letter to world leaders, urging them to help stymie the spread of COVID-19. Other signatories include Jordana Brewster, Connie Britton, Yvette Nicole Brown, Peter Dinklage, Annie Lennox, Joel McHale, Idina Menzel, Debra Messing, Alyssa Milano, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Edward James Olmos and Michelle Williams.

www.myclallamcounty.com

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Eva Longoria, Anne Hathaway, Richard Gere Among Stars Urging World Leaders to Give COVID Vaccines to Developing Countries

Eva Longoria, Anne Hathaway, Debbie Allen, Peter Dinklage, Richard Gere, Connie Britton and other Hollywood notables have signed an open letter urging world leaders to make COVID-19 vaccines widely available in developing countries. On Tuesday, humanitarian organization Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) released the open letter with more than 70 signatures from prominent entertainment industry figures, including Julianna Margulies, Sarah Silverman, Edward James Olmos, Joel McHale, Debra Messing, Bellamy Young and Tony Goldwyn. The goal is to provide enough innoculations to vaccines to immunize 70% of the global population by mid-2022. “COVID-19 is now a man-made pandemic of apathy,” the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Stephen Colbert?

A staple on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" for years along with Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert went on to play the right-wing commentator from "The Daily Show" on his own Comedy Central series "The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordana Brewster
Person
Annie Lennox
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Iman
Person
Peter Dinklage
Person
Ciara
Person
Debra Messing
Person
Connie Britton
Person
Alyssa Milano
Person
Debbie Allen
Person
Joel Mchale
Person
Yvette Nicole Brown
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Idina Menzel
wfav951.com

Kelly Clarkson Is A Single Woman

Kelly Clarkson has been a single woman for two months now. Court records list the date of the singer’s divorce from Brandon Blackstock as 1-7-2022, but TMZ reports that it is a clerical error. The marriage was officially dissolved on August 3rd. The judge has awarded Clarkson primary custody of...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hollywood Remixed’: ‘Dear White People’ Star Logan Browning Reflects on College Life

In honor of Dear White People‘s return to Netflix for a fourth and final — and musical! — season, this week’s episode of Hollywood Remixed is dedicated to the Black college experience. Logan Browning, who stars as documentary film student and campus radio host Samantha White (the role played by Tessa Thompson in the original 2014 film), joins the podcast to talk about her own college days (she spent a year at Vanderbilt) and what playing the campus firebrand has taught her. “The thing that I would probably take from the show is compassionate empathy,” Browning tells host and senior editor...
MOVIES
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#World Leaders#Hollywood#Abc Audio
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Bill Maher?

Bill Maher is a television host, comedian, producer and actor with a net worth of $140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But most of his nest egg did not come from his acting roles or his...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

This TV Star Was Fired for Getting in "Unnecessary Fights," Executive Says

Fourteen years ago, what is now one of TV's longest-running shows endured a major scandal during its third season. In 2007, actor Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey's Anatomy after getting into a fight with a co-star and allegedly calling another co-star the f-slur. Washington, who played surgeon Preston Burke, and his former co-stars have spoken out about what happened many times since, but a new book shares more sides of the story.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson divides fans with new photo of daughter Rani

Kate Hudson caused quite the divide among her Instagram followers on Wednesday when she shared a new photo of her daughter, Rani. The Almost Famous actress was proudly showcasing the latest collaboration between her InBloom nutritional powders and Van Leeuwen ice cream when things took an unexpected turn. Kate has...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy