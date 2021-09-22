Why JFK's Aide Decided to Tell Her Side of Their 4-Year Affair — and the Hard Lessons She Learned
Diana de Vegh's seduction by the future president of the United States began in 1958 in the front seat of his driver's car. There she was, a Radcliffe College junior, sitting next to John F. Kennedy. It all seemed so astonishing — so heart-flutteringly improbable — to de Vegh. A self-described "nice WASP girl" from New York City, de Vegh, at 20 years old, was realizing she wasn't so sure she wanted the future she was expected to embrace: "a nice marriage to a nice young man and we would live a nice life."people.com
Comments / 0