CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rihanna Dropped The Official Trailer For Her Upcoming Savage X Fenty Show — Here’s Who’s Taking The Stage This Year

By Natasha Decker
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FoFmd_0c4LiXBW00
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Rihanna just dropped the official trailer for the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3.

In August, the music mogul got fans excited about the upcoming lingerie fashion show when she dropped a sultry and sexy teaser for the annual event’s third installment. RiRi’s “navy” has been waiting to get more details on what they can expect to see on this year’s stage ever since.

The event will air via Amazon Prime later this week. Its latest trailer shared that the night’s performances will include Nas, Daddy Yankee, Bia, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah. Viewers will also see various other special celeb appearances from Erykah Badu, Alek Wek, Jojo T. Gibbs, Precious Lee, The Symone, Thuso Mbedu, and more.

With such a lineup — clearly — it seems that if Rihanna calls, you answer. The brand’s new collection will be available for purchase via its Amazon Fashion Store and official website on the day of the show’s premiere, Sept. 24.

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Rihanna's 'Savage x Fenty Vol. 3' Show Will Feature Nas, Normani, Ricky Martin & More Performers

Rihanna may not have plans to release a new album in the immediate future, but her lingerie brand -- Savage x Fenty -- continues to put out new styles every season. As such, Rih is gearing up to drop the third installment of her Savage x Fenty fashion show, and announced via Instagram the star-studded list of performers and models set to appear on Monday (Sept. 13).
CELEBRITIES
blackfilm.com

Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3’ Reveals Teaser and All-Star Lineup of Musicians, Models, Actors and Dancers

Amazon Prime Video has released the teaser for the annual Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, revealing an all-star lineup of musicians, models, actors, and dancers wearing the latest Savage X Fenty collection from music and fashion icon Rihanna. The teaser, which Rihanna first released via her social handles, is serving up nothing but HEAT! WATCH BELOW.
THEATER & DANCE
imdb.com

See Every Must-See Look From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Runway

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Go on and take a bow, Rihanna. After much anticipation, Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 premiered Friday, Sept. 24 on Amazon Prime with a star-studded group of performers, runway models and supporters. As loyal fans quickly start shopping their favorite looks on Amazon, Rihanna is sharing tips on how you can be her next fabulous model. "I love people that are confident and people that want to represent their space in this world," she previously told E! News' Justin Sylvester. "That's what this show is all...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Rihanna
Person
Ricky Martin
Person
Normani
Person
Thuso Mbedu
Person
Jojo
Person
Nas
Person
Daddy Yankee
Person
Alek Wek
E! News

Stars Shine Bright Like a Diamond at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show: See Their Looks

Watch: Rihanna Reveals What Gets Her in a Sexy Mood. Celebs have love on the brain—for Rihanna's new Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 collection. RiRi presented her latest line at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel and Suites in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, and she had a ton of A-listers take part in her show. Gigi Hadid, Ricky Martin, Daddy Yankee, Vanessa Hudgens, Joan Smalls, Behati Prinsloo, BIA, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Troye Sivan, and Sabrina Carpenter were just a few of the big names on the list.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Rihanna Opens Up About Her Billionaire Status And Savage X Fenty Inclusivity

On the heels of Savage X Fenty Vol. 3, Rihanna is getting candid about her wealth and her plans for her $1.7 billion dollar fortune. The Bajan beauty hilariously joked, “Don’t come to my house asking me for $20.” But on a more serious note, said that “it was real weird getting congratulations texts from people for money,” explaining that “it made sense” because she understood her achievement was inspiring to others from humble beginnings. On spending—rather spreading—her wealth, the multi-hyphenate mogul told the New York Times that she intends to continue her philanthropic work with her Clara Lionel Foundation—named after her...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Lori Harvey’s Net Worth?

By now, you should have a pretty good idea of who Lori Harvey is. Aside from her relation to comedian Steve Harvey, the 24-year-old American model has been in the headlines numerous times for her often high-profile relationships with other celebrities and musicians. She was the talk of the town in 2020 when she began dating her current boyfriend, Creed star Michael B. Jordan. Though she may not be as famous or as rich as her father⏤or her list of well-known boyfriends, for that matter⏤Harvey has made herself quite well-known outside of her personal life and has even managed to secure herself a few bucks along the way. So how much money has she made so far?
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taking The Stage#Amazon Fashion Store
Gossip Cop

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Fighting Just Weeks After Wedding?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s relationship has received a lot of media coverage ever since the couple first went public. But are Shelton and Stefani struggling to maintain a healthy relationship because of various strains? Gossip Cop has looked into several reports saying the celebrity couple is on the verge of collapsing, so let’s investigate.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
dreddsinfo.com

Rapper Trina Gets Engaged To Raymond Taylor, Shows Off Ring – Pics + Video

Congratulations are pouring in for female rap icon Trina. During a FaceTime call with Health & Wellness guru Coach Stormy Wellington, the Miami femcee revealed that she recently got engaged. Trina was all smiles as she flashed her sparkling diamond ring for Stormy’s 1.1 million followers to see. Since 2016,...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Trina Announces Engagement As She Shows Off Massive Ring

Congratulations are in order! The Baddest B*tch will soon become a Mrs. now that Trina has shared that she is engaged. The Rap icon keeps a low profile when it comes to her personal relationships but she has given the world a peek at her private life while featured on Love & Hip Hop Miami. On the show, fans saw that she was in a relationship with Raymond Taylor, a rapper who goes by the name Ray Almighty, and it looks as if they will be jumping the broom.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Doja Cat's Most Memorable Looks at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Doja Cat came to slay at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Making her hosting debut, the singer had numerous wardrobe changes throughout the three-hour awards show. But her most memorable outfits of the evening were unexpected ones. As she took the stage to accept the VMA for Best Collaboration...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kanye West Changes His Name

Kanye West is changing his name to simply "Ye." At the end of August, the rapper filed legal documents in Los Angeles, California asking for the name change, according to a report by TMZ. The process is reportedly pretty simple in California, and there is no reason to believe West will be turned down.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
CELEBRITIES
97.9 The Beat

Lil Wayne Just Crowned A New Female Rapper

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. When your childhood favorite rapper crowns his new signee the attention is real. On top of it being Lil Wayne aka the New Orleans goat, its a new female on the block. According to the internet abroad Mellow Racks, is Kodak Black ex’...
CELEBRITIES
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy