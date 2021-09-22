Rihanna Dropped The Official Trailer For Her Upcoming Savage X Fenty Show — Here’s Who’s Taking The Stage This Year

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Rihanna just dropped the official trailer for the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3.

In August, the music mogul got fans excited about the upcoming lingerie fashion show when she dropped a sultry and sexy teaser for the annual event’s third installment. RiRi’s “navy” has been waiting to get more details on what they can expect to see on this year’s stage ever since.

The event will air via Amazon Prime later this week. Its latest trailer shared that the night’s performances will include Nas, Daddy Yankee, Bia, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah. Viewers will also see various other special celeb appearances from Erykah Badu, Alek Wek, Jojo T. Gibbs, Precious Lee, The Symone, Thuso Mbedu, and more.

With such a lineup — clearly — it seems that if Rihanna calls, you answer. The brand’s new collection will be available for purchase via its Amazon Fashion Store and official website on the day of the show’s premiere, Sept. 24.