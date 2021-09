Lady Vandals volleyball finished fourth place at the Montgomery Invitational Volleyball Tournament over the weekend. Vandalia went 3-0 in pool play on Friday night beating Roxana 25-22, 21-25, 15-12, defeating Nokomis 25-19, 25-17 and wrapping up the night with a win over Mt. Olive 25-6, 25-7 to advance to Saturday’s Gold Flight. On Saturday, the Lady Vandals fell to Staunton in the flight semifinals 19-25, 12-25 to place them in the 3rd place match. In that match, Vandalia fell to North Mac 25-9, 24-26, 22-25 to finish in fourth place. The Lady Vandals are now 8-5 overall on the season and will be off until Thursday when they travel to Greenville for the annual Volley for a Cure match between the two teams.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO