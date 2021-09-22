Grocery Getter Drag Race: Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Vs Mercedes AMG E63 S Wagon
Coming up with a car that can both give you the ultimate driver satisfaction and be a usable daily driver is a tall order. Or at least it used to be. The two contenders in today’s drag race prove that nothing is impossible. The YouTube channel Sam CarLegion has arranged for the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and Mercedes AMG E63 S Wagon to throw down on the drag strip and see, which is the ultimate grocery getter.www.topspeed.com
