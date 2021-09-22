CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown Husband and Wife Ride in Long-Distance Bike Fundraiser, Looking Circumvent a Family Cancer History

 5 days ago

Todd Franklin and his wife, training in Newtown for their coast-to-coast bike ride to fight cancer.Image via CBS3 Philly at YouTube.

Todd Franklin and his wife are through training. It’s time to ride. They are participating in a 6,000-mile trek from Oregon to New Jersey to raise funds for cancer. The Franklins’ motivation is altruistic — and personal. Stephanie Stalhl explains for CBS3Philly.

Bristol Myers Squibb organized the massive, two-wheeled challenge, gathering 230 employees, including Franklin, for its V Foundation event. The “V” is for victory over cancer.

Each rider covers a 225 mile segment of the jaunt, which started on September 8 and concludes on October 1.

“Our goal is to raise a million dollars for cancer research,” Franklin said. “With my family history of cancer, personally I’m riding for many of them, in honor of them.”

A remarkable number of Todd’s loved ones have been diagnosed with different cancers, including his father, brother, and late wife — the mother of his two children.

“I want to raise enough money to make sure my kids don’t become the fifth straight generation dying of cancer,” he said.

Todd’s leg connects Denver, Colorado, with Kansas City, Missouri. He’ll pick up where his wife leaves off, as she pedals from Salt Lake City to Denver.

Since 2014, more than 530 Bristol Myers Squibb employees have raised more than $7.15 million for cancer research through the ride.

More on Todd Franklin and the heartfelt ride for his family is at CBS3Philly.

Just Like Their Professional Astronaut Forebears, the Civilian Inspiration4 Crew Trained in Bucks County

Inspiration4 centrifuge training, which occurred in Southampton, Bucks County.Image via NASTAR Center. On September 15 the crew of Inspiration4 became the world’s first all-civilian human spaceflight mission to launch into orbit. But before they took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, their extensive training included a stop in Bucks County. Kenneth Chang covered the story for The New York Times.
