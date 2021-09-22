June Homes Raises $27M for its Managed Marketplace for Flexible Apartment Rentals

The pandemic has made many reevaluate our relationship with our housing situations. In order to address this new reality, the rental market shifted to offerings that match the flexibility associated with remote working options for tenants. For landlords, flexible lease options allow them to capture much-needed revenue at a time when there’s been so much economic uncertainty. June Homes is a rental marketplace that specializes in flexible rental options across several cities in the US. Presently featuring apartments in NYC, DC, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Boston, the company offers leases ranging anywhere from 1-18 months, furnished or unfurnished, and either entire apartments or even just single rooms in shared situations. The company’s technology identifies apartments that would be well suited for its marketplace and is able to prepare the unit for rental in under three days. Tenants can move into their home in as little as three hours, once an apartment is listed; saving both the tenant and landlord time and money. In the last six months, June Homes has seen a 150% growth in the number of tenants as well as a 137% growth in the number of apartments listed.