Pep Guardiola has said that he would leave Manchester City if the club’s supporters were not happy with him, yet insisted that his plea for more fans to attend the Etihad this weekend had been misinterpreted.Guardiola called for “more people to come” to Saturday’s meeting with Southampton after 38,062 fans attended the 6-3 win over RB Leipzig earlier this week, around 17,000 short of the Etihad’s full capacity.City’s attendances at Champions League games have tended to be lower than at weekend Premier League fixtures. The 5-0 wins over Norwich City and Arsenal both attracted around 52,000 fans, while an average...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO