CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

10011 Graves Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23803

Richmond.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome Home! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick rancher in Matoaca has tons of updates to offer! This home was renovated in 2018 - the kitchen was recently remodeled to include NEW cabinets, counters & appliances, NEWLY renovated bathrooms with custom tile work, NEW HVAC, NEW Plumbing, and a NEW hot water heater (2020). Beautiful hardwood floors beam throughout the entire home. This home is situated on a 1 acre lot with a large rear yard, patio, 2 sheds with generator hookup & a large 30x30x10 garage with electricity. Opportunity is knocking, are you going to answer?

richmond.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Business
City
Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#New Plumbing

Comments / 0

Community Policy