CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

No Longer Just an Online Bakery, The Dinersaur Goes Brick-and-Mortar in Encanto Village

By Bahar Anooshahr
Phoenix New Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Girard has amassed quite a following since she started her online bakery The Dinersaur in 2016. As of early September, though, her playful, modern creations — pies with chamomile flowers, custard churrovers, salt-and-vinegar chocolate chip cookies, dinosaur-shaped banana bread — are now available via an Encanto neighborhood storefront at 1339 West Thomas Road. (It's the former Bella Vida salon space, located on 13th Avenue with its back to Thomas. The entrance is off the parking lot; look for the dinosaur silhouette.)

www.phoenixnewtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
94.5 KATS

The New Thing on the Taco Bell Menu is Unique to Say the Least

I was at Taco Bell over the weekend and noticed they released their take on the chicken sandwich. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is now available and knew I had to try one. The chicken sandwich is nothing new to most restaurants. Many fast food places have had that option for years. It wasn't until recently when there was kind of an Internet war between several including Popeyes and Chic-fil-A on who had the better sandwich that more and more started focusing on their own version. There was even a time when Popeye's restaurants couldn't keep up with demand.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wagner
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
bizjournals

Local online bakery to open storefront in St. Matthews

An online bakery is opening its first storefront in St. Matthews. Penny and Pearl’s Bakeshop is set to open at 106 Fairfax Ave next to Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, according to co-owner Amanda Quiles. The building used to be a different sweets shop called Scarlet’s Bakery, which closed last May due to financial issues during Covid-19.
FOOD & DRINKS
dmagazine.com

News Bites: Katherine Clapner Does Ice Cream and Mo’s Plancha Gets a Brick and Mortar

Welcome to SideDish’s weekly dispatch of need-to-know News Bites, from quiet closures to opening updates and everything in between—and back to coronavirus updates!. Mo’s Plancha Lands as Modest Rogers Kitchen and Bar. You may know him from his popular Mo’s Plancha Venezuelan-leaning pop-ups. Modesto “Mo” Rodriguez is opening his first...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakery#Restaurants#Coffee Shops#Thanksgiving#Food Drink#Encanto#Bella Vida#Instagram#Place Coffee
columbusmonthly.com

Yellow Brick Goes Thick, Launches Pie of the Tiger

For the co-owners of Yellow Brick Pizza, the Short North Tavern—a holdout nestled among newer, trendier bars—has become a lucky charm. Within its walls, Faith Pierce and Robert Silver were recently able to launch a new pizza business, and also solve the riddle of how to close their longtime Olde Towne East location without abandoning the neighborhood.
COLUMBUS, OH
Phillymag.com

Tabachoy Filipino Food Truck Is Going Brick and Mortar in East Passyunk

Plus, Kalaya announces a second location, an Ayurvedic restaurant and bar opens on Chestnut Street, and everything you should know about the drinking sitch at the new W Hotel. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Howdy, buckaroos! Welcome back to another...
RESTAURANTS
pymnts

Restaurant Roundup: Wing Boss Goes Brick-and-Mortar, New F&B Subscription Services Launch

The ghost kitchens that emerged during the first year of the pandemic are reevaluating their relationship to physical space now that many consumers have shifted from delivery ordering back to other channels. On Thursday (Sept. 16), Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s virtual-native Wing Boss Brand opened the doors of its first brick-and-mortar location in Addison, Texas.
RESTAURANTS
The Portland Mercury

New Zealand-Style Nico's Ice Cream Opening a Brick and Mortar

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month! In celebration, we will be highlighting Hispanic and Latinx entrepreneurs in this column over the next few weeks. The Moth Mainstage Returns to Portland on December 14. Literary Arts presents The Moth: Portland Mainstage. True Stories, told live. Held at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. Nico Vergara...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Family Bakery

There are many Haitian bakeries throughout Miami, but this place stands out for its amazing Haitian-style bread and savory puff pastries called pate. You can find it just west of North Miami on 441, and while the bakery can only accommodate about two people at a time on weekday mornings, you’ll regularly see the overflow of customers forming a line into the parking lot. They seem to constantly have fresh loaves of dense, rich Haitian bread coming out of the oven, and it’s hard to not tear into the warm loaf while walking back to your car. Their beef pates, however, are the real draw here and perhaps the best and most consistent in Miami. The thin puff pastry is so fragile that it comes apart in delicate shards as soon as you go in for a bite. The spicy beef filling provides a little wake-up jolt in the morning, while the rich, buttery layers of pastry will keep you satisfied until lunch comes around.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Beloved Vegan Bakery Sticky Fingers Goes National With a New Online Store

Vegan bakery Sticky Fingers, a Columbia Heights staple run by Food Network competitor Doron Petersan, has a new online store that offers to ship its sweet treats to customers all over the country. As part of a shift towards e-commerce, Petersan says she plans to shut down her shop in Park Road NW in the coming months and is changing the name of sister spot Fare Well to Sticky Fingers Diner.
FOOD & DRINKS
Buffalo Business First

After 170 years of business, Marilla Country Store relishes its brick-and-mortar-only appeal

When the Marilla Country Store started 170 years ago, it was a classic general store where locals came to barter and trade goods. As the community became more established and other businesses started, the shop became a corner grocery store, and later adjusted to act as a convenience store. By 2020, the Marilla Country Store had transitioned again to focus on carrying bulk foods not found in many places. It also carries items from furniture and home décor to clothes, accessories and gift items.
MARILLA, NY
Dearborn Press & Guide

I Say It With Cafe opening new brick and mortar store, expanding from farmers market beginnings

Despite being an attorney, Ida González wasn’t doing a job that she was passionate about. Coffee, or Cafe, as it is known in her native Puerto Rican, is what she says “speaks to her soul.” That’s why she started I Say It With Cafe a few years back, first as a stand at the Dearborn Farmers Market, then as a successful Etsy store, and very soon as a brick and mortar store.
DEARBORN, MI
The Infatuation

Cayard Bakery

Cayard is another all-timer among Miami’s Haitian community and specializes in a little bit of everything, all of which they do pretty well. Their pates are legendary and on the chewy rather than flakey side - kind of like an extra rich croissant. They’re not always available, though, but that doesn’t seem to deter customers from waiting around until a fresh tray comes out of the oven. Cayard has a great selection of traditional Haitian-style cakes too, including a super moist sweet potato cake called pen patat made with boniato yams and seasoned with a generous amount of freshly grated ginger. On weekends, they also serve soup joumou to go, and like their pate, the soup tends to sell out quickly.
FOOD & DRINKS
Vice

Fried Garlic Noodles Recipe

¼ cup minced garlic (about 12 cloves) 3 tablespoons Microwave Fried Garlic, with reserved oil. 2 tablespoons minced garlic (about 8 cloves) 3 tablespoons shoyu (soy sauce) 2 teaspoons instant dashi powder (such as HonDashi) ¼ cup chopped scallions. sambal oelek or kudeesh sauce, for serving (optional) DIRECTIONS:. 1. Make...
RECIPES
Gonzaga Bulletin

Food cart to brick and mortar: crepes and waffles

The smell of freshly baked waffles or crepes wafting out from the kitchen, the calm, but uplifting music softly playing in the background and the friendliness of the staff who you can tell are smiling, even though they are wearing face masks, are all characteristics of two new brunch spots in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy