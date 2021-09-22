No Longer Just an Online Bakery, The Dinersaur Goes Brick-and-Mortar in Encanto Village
Olivia Girard has amassed quite a following since she started her online bakery The Dinersaur in 2016. As of early September, though, her playful, modern creations — pies with chamomile flowers, custard churrovers, salt-and-vinegar chocolate chip cookies, dinosaur-shaped banana bread — are now available via an Encanto neighborhood storefront at 1339 West Thomas Road. (It's the former Bella Vida salon space, located on 13th Avenue with its back to Thomas. The entrance is off the parking lot; look for the dinosaur silhouette.)www.phoenixnewtimes.com
