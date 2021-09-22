CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Select Introduces Breakthrough Vape Technology with Cliq by Select

By Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
homenewshere.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew High-Tech Hardware System to Launch in 16 States by Year End. WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the release of Cliq by Select, a breakthrough hardware system from its Select brand designed to significantly upgrade the consumer's vaping experience. Cliq is the culmination of years of research and development to create the perfect marriage of Select's award-winning cannabis oil with a new, intelligently designed delivery system. This new hardware will debut at Hall of Flowers today and launch in Oregon, California and Arizona next week. The hardware will then continue to roll-out nationwide in states such as Massachusetts, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New York, Connecticut, Maine, Utah, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

homenewshere.com

Comments / 0

Related
capitalpress.com

Selected potato prices

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct Chg 10# Film Chg. Wisconsin21.46 -0.7312.50-0.5842.00-2.0016.50-0.50. Idaho Norkotahs21.810.0411.890.0339.00-1.0010.000.50. Columbia Basin23.200.0011.660.0044.000.0010.000.00. San Luis Valley22.89na14.42na43.00na16.00na. Idaho Burbanksnananananananana. Market Commentary: Idaho Russet table potato prices have held mostly steady for the past four weeks. Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars...
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Lambs up sharply from the previous week. Goats stronger than previous week. Feeder cattle $5-$8 lower. Slaughter cows and bulls $4-$6 lower than previous week. This Saturday, Sept. 18, is our feeder sale. We are expecting about 800-1000 head of cattle at this sale. Over 400 hd of feeder calves are from 3 consignors. We will be starting to sell feeder cattle at 1 p.m. We are strongly encouraging our small animal and poultry consignors to bring their animals the following Saturday, Sept. 25. We will be having a small animal (sheep and goat) auction on Monday Sept. 20. Any small animals that do not get sold on Saturday will be held over for the Monday small animal auction.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Medical Marijuana#Cnw#Cse#Curlf#The Company#Cliq By Select#Hall Of Flowers#Select Elite Live#Select Fresh#Select Essentials#Curaleaf Holdings Inc#Company#Curaleaf And Select#Curaleaf International#European#Cura#Otcqx#Https Ir Curaleaf Com
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
People

Man Heard Gabby Petito Ask Brian Laundrie 'Why Do You Have to Be So Mean?' During Dispute

A man who witnessed the Aug. 12 argument between Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie in Moab, Utah, told police at the time that "something seemed off." According to a recently released written statement, the witness, identified only as Chris, told Moab police he was outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative near Arches National Park when he saw the couple in the middle of "some sort of dispute," KSTU reports.
MOAB, UT
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Expensive Drug in America

Many of the most prescribed medications in America are to treat pain or lower the risk of heart disease. At the top of that list, according to Medicine.net, are Vicodin, Zocor, and Metformin. Many of these are available for as little as $5 because of the health insurance copay system. The prices of some rare […]
HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

CVS Stores Roll Out Pfizer Booster Shots Across Bay Area

SAN CARLOS (KPIX) — The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot is now more accessible in the Bay Area, as hundreds of CVS Health stores across California now offer the shot to eligible populations. CVS is following these guidelines set by ACIP and CDC: • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series • People age 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series • People 18...
SAN MATEO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy