Select Introduces Breakthrough Vape Technology with Cliq by Select

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Lambs up sharply from the previous week. Goats stronger than previous week. Feeder cattle $5-$8 lower. Slaughter cows and bulls $4-$6 lower than previous week. This Saturday, Sept. 18, is our feeder sale. We are expecting about 800-1000 head of cattle at this sale. Over 400 hd of feeder calves are from 3 consignors. We will be starting to sell feeder cattle at 1 p.m. We are strongly encouraging our small animal and poultry consignors to bring their animals the following Saturday, Sept. 25. We will be having a small animal (sheep and goat) auction on Monday Sept. 20. Any small animals that do not get sold on Saturday will be held over for the Monday small animal auction.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO