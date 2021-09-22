Select Introduces Breakthrough Vape Technology with Cliq by Select
New High-Tech Hardware System to Launch in 16 States by Year End. WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the release of Cliq by Select, a breakthrough hardware system from its Select brand designed to significantly upgrade the consumer's vaping experience. Cliq is the culmination of years of research and development to create the perfect marriage of Select's award-winning cannabis oil with a new, intelligently designed delivery system. This new hardware will debut at Hall of Flowers today and launch in Oregon, California and Arizona next week. The hardware will then continue to roll-out nationwide in states such as Massachusetts, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New York, Connecticut, Maine, Utah, Ohio and Pennsylvania.homenewshere.com
