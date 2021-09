LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As the results in California’s recall election came in swiftly, with nearly 64% of voters rejecting the effort to oust Gov. Newsom, defeated gubernatorial candidates gave their remarks Tuesday night on the election outcome. The top Republican Candidate, Larry Elder, spoke to supporters in Costa Mesa. “My opponent, Governor Gavin Newsom,” Elder said, amid booing by the assembled crowd. “Come on, let’s be gracious in defeat, and by the way, we might have lost the battle, but we are going to win the war. At his campaign headquarters in San Diego, former two-term Republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer didn’t wait...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO