Beef stroganoff a hearty segue into fall
I was fortunate that beef stroganoff was on my mother’s regular rotation of weeknight dinners. It checked all the Points of Deliciousness on my personal deliciousness checklist: It had bite-sized pieces of juicy steak. It had wide egg noodles, great for slurping (though my parents would never have countenanced such an egregious breach of table manners, so any slurping had to be accomplished out of sight). It was delectably creamy. And it contained an entire pound of mushrooms.www.columbian.com
Comments / 0