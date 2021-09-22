CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

American classic patty melt gets an upgrade

By Gretchen McKay, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Published:
Columbian
 6 days ago

Ever since they were first served commercially in the 1940s, patty melts have been a terrific stand-in for burgers. Served between two slices of buttered, griddled bread instead of a bun, a patty melt is a humble yet tasty sammie that doesn’t take long to prepare. It’s classic American comfort food.

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Olive Garden Salad: What To Know Before Ordering

Olive Garden is a restaurant chain that has a lot of fans, including some big-name celebrities like Shia LeBoeuf and John Travolta, who could probably afford to dine at nothing but high-end steakhouses every night without taking much of a hit to the wallet (via E Online). Bustle even reported that Taylor Swift even name-dropped Olive Garden in one of her songs.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RESTAURANTS
94.5 KATS

The New Thing on the Taco Bell Menu is Unique to Say the Least

I was at Taco Bell over the weekend and noticed they released their take on the chicken sandwich. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is now available and knew I had to try one. The chicken sandwich is nothing new to most restaurants. Many fast food places have had that option for years. It wasn't until recently when there was kind of an Internet war between several including Popeyes and Chic-fil-A on who had the better sandwich that more and more started focusing on their own version. There was even a time when Popeye's restaurants couldn't keep up with demand.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melting#Kosher Salt#Sandwich Bread#Comfort Food#Food Drink#American#Gouda
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES
tasteofhome.com

Buttermilk Noodle Casserole

1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, undrained. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. In a large saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually add buttermilk. Stir in mushrooms, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Add noodles and beef mixture; mix well.
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Chocolate fudge

Old fashioned fudge has always been a favorite holiday candy, and when made to perfection, it becomes a smooth and velvety chocolate treat. Most old-fashioned fudge recipes require cooking the fudge for about twenty-five to thirty minutes. And if you don't stir it almost constantly for the first fifteen minutes, or until the fudge loses its glossiness the fudge doesn't turn out precisely right.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Washington Post

These Buffalo wings are an extra-crispy way to celebrate the American classic

Buffalo wings are barely half a century old, but they are part of the canon of American cuisine. Reportedly invented in the 1960s at Anchor Bar in Buffalo, by Teressa Bellissimo, the first wings were cut into sections (drumettes and flats), deep-fried sans any sort of breading, tossed with hot sauce and then served with celery and blue cheese dressing. With much respect to the original, here’s a slightly modified version with some techniques borrowed from Korean and Japanese fried chicken in a quest for the crispiest skin possible. (As someone who has been making Southern fried chicken all my life, even I have picked up a few pointers.) You could argue that the quest for crispness in a dish that will be coated in a sauce is futile, but anyone who has encountered a flaccid-skinned wing knows that it is not.
FOOD & DRINKS
Columbus Dispatch

Omezzo in Pickerington specializes in classic American-Italian fare

Omezzo Italian Restaurant opened nearly nine years ago in Pickerington, dishing up bountiful plates of popular American-Italian cuisine. A customer favorite is the bruschetta ($7.50): diced tomato, onion, garlic, basil and Parmigiano-Reggiano tossed in extra-virgin olive oil and placed on toasted Italian bread, which has an extra boost of garlic.
PICKERINGTON, OH
Washingtonian.com

A New Shaw Spot Aims to Upgrade the Classic Late-Night Jumbo Slice

Late-night eating options have been slow to return, but a new Shaw spot is getting in on the after-hours jumbo slice game. Sliced and Brewed aims for its pizza to be a notch above your average sloppy drunk version, with a housemade marinara sauce using roasted tomatoes and fresh basil. The carryout restaurant takes such pride in the sauce that it’s jarred up and available for sale.
RESTAURANTS
12tomatoes.com

Rachael Ray’s Stroganoff Casserole

Classic comfort food from the queen of quick meals. Rachael Ray is the queen of quick and efficient meals, but she also manages to make them incredibly tasty. Case in point – her Beef Stroganoff Casserole. Her recipe takes a classic comfort food dish and does it one better by transforming it into casserole while staying true to all the components that make it so good in the first place. Full of tender egg noodles, savory beef and mushrooms in an herbed sour cream sauce, and the genius addition of rye breadcrumbs, it’s a casserole that tastes familiar and totally new all at once.
RECIPES
Wide Open Eats

The 13 Best Recipes for the 13 Best Pies Ever

Pie is a classic American dessert that most people love to enjoy at the end of a meal. Some relate pie to autumn or Thanksgiving, but it really can be the perfect dish for any season. It's a very easy and impressive dessert and can be filled with fruit, custard, pudding or nuts. Made even easier with pre-made ingredients and shortcuts, pie is so good, there are even cocktails inspired by it.
RECIPES
Vice

Fried Garlic Noodles Recipe

¼ cup minced garlic (about 12 cloves) 3 tablespoons Microwave Fried Garlic, with reserved oil. 2 tablespoons minced garlic (about 8 cloves) 3 tablespoons shoyu (soy sauce) 2 teaspoons instant dashi powder (such as HonDashi) ¼ cup chopped scallions. sambal oelek or kudeesh sauce, for serving (optional) DIRECTIONS:. 1. Make...
RECIPES
tastecooking.com

Potato Insanity

I love a steamed potato, especially when eaten hot, broken open, and glossed up with some softened butter and salt. And that’s the primary reason I found myself with cold leftover steamed potatoes one day; I cut them in half, then reheated them in olive oil until they were robustly browned on the flat side. The two-step cooking process is a little involved, but the results are crazy-good and absolutely foolproof.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Denny's Debuts New Menu Items Just for Fall

Dessert innovations are one of the greatest gifts in this life. Whether that's a new pie, a new way to make cinnamon rolls, or even Nutella-filled baklava, any development on how to put sweet food into our mouths is welcomed. And Denny's, a pioneer of breakfast foods, has expanded the...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy