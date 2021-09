We’ve just spent days in remembrance of the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. Firefighters and other first responders knew that not only is freedom not free, but life itself sometimes is not free. Merely three decades before that, convinced that the spread of communism could cost us our freedom, we spent the lives of many tens of thousands of mostly young men, large numbers of whom served not at their own choice, to stop the advance of an atheistic and authoritarian threat in Vietnam.

