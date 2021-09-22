CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

John Kerry: President Biden wants diplomacy first, not war first

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the United Nations, China's President Xi Jinping said the country would no longer finance coal projects in other countries. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry joins Morning Joe to discuss.Sept. 22, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

Fox News

Biden battered by crises as president's approval plunges

Just over eight months into office, President Biden is drowning in crises. From immigration, to foreign policy, to the economy, to the coronavirus pandemic, the president's problems appear to be mounting. Afghanistan. Arguably the biggest crisis facing Biden right now stems from his troop withdrawal that saw 13 American service...
The Independent

Biden didn’t stay long at the UN General Assembly. Republicans are delighted

When President Biden stepped up to the lectern at the 76th United Nations’ General Assembly this week, his administration was reeling from what critics have described as a pair of grievous self-inflicted foreign policy wounds. The first, most obvious wound was caused by his decision to pull the United States out of its 20-year-old war in Afghanistan; the second by his decision to join the UK in embarking on a new Indo-Pacific-focused alliance and nuclear submarine technology sharing deal with Australia.Biden bet his 2020 run for president of the United States on the contrast between Donald Trump’s dictator-friendly brand of...
New York Post

Hunter Biden emails boast ties to White House and China

Hunter Biden’s business contacts touted his access to his father, “State, Treasury,” his relationship with then-Secretary of State John Kerry’s stepson, as well as his ties to the “highest level” in China, as they weighed whether to work with him on a potential Libya deal in 2015, newly uncovered emails show.
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Kerry
Axios

Biden’s diplomacy on the world stage

President Biden struck an optimistic note when addressing the UN this week, emphasizing that the America First doctrines of the Trump administration are in the past. But whether it's the Afghanistan withdrawal or a new nuclear deal with Australia and the UK, many Western allies are unhappy with the U.S.
Washington Post

Boris Johnson liked Trump. Now he seems to love Biden.

Boris Johnson was as an ally of Donald Trump’s. The former president referred to the British prime minister as “Britain Trump,” and Johnson praised Trump’s handling of the U.S. economy. But now Johnson has made a 180-degree turn, and he’s singing President Biden’s praises. Fresh from what he viewed as a triumphant visit to the White House on Tuesday, Johnson sat down with The Washington Post’s Lally Weymouth at the British ambassador’s temporary residence in Washington to spell out with boyish enthusiasm what he had received from the Biden administration during his trip to D.C. — including the lifting of a coronavirus-driven travel ban, among other items. The prime minister wanted to minimize France’s displeasure at being cut out of the recent submarine deal negotiated over months in secret by Britain, the United States and Australia. Without missing a beat, he brushed off the words of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who called the secret deal “a knife in the back” and a “unilateral, brutal and unpredictable decision.” Only a few weeks ago, Johnson and senior members of his government saw the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as unwise and reportedly were annoyed at not being given advance notice by the White House. Now Johnson is talking about working with the Taliban. Edited excerpts of the interview follow:
Fox News

Senator John Kennedy blasts Biden administration's handling of the border crisis

Senator John Kennedy joined "Hannity" on Wednesday blasting the Biden administration’s "incompetence" in its handling of the crisis at the southern border. JOHN KENNEDY: Sean, I can’t think of a single presidential administration that has broken more plates in its first nine months than the Biden administration. I mean, think about it. You were talking about it earlier—Afghanistan, inflation, crime, critical race theory, gas prices, the destruction of America’s energy independence—and yet, of all of the president’s screw ups, there’s not a single one greater than the crisis at the border and it is a crisis. This year, over 2 million people will come into this country illegally and we don’t have the slightest idea who they are. Now, I think it’s worth asking why. To me there are only one of two possible explanations. The first is incompetence. It may be that the president has put in charge of his immigration policy a bunch of pink-haired ‘wokers’ who don’t know their ass from their elbow. I use ‘ass’ in the King James Bible sense. It may be that the president’s put in charge of his immigration policy people who shouldn't be allowed to think for themselves because it’s too dangerous. It may that the president has put in charge of his immigration policy people who are bilingual. They speak English and stupid. Now, the second possibility is that this is all intentional that the president believes in an open border policy and you have to watch what people do, not what they say, and he doesn’t want to say it to the American people….
mediaite.com

Fox’s Campos-Duffy Declares Joe Biden is ‘Compromised’ and a ‘National Security Threat’ for Not Calling Out China in UN Speech

Fox & Friends took a decisively negative view of President Joe Biden‘s speech given before the United Nations General assembly Tuesday. Yes, shocker. Steve Doocy set the stage as he called out Biden for not talking about the chaos of the Afghanistan withdrawal, or tensions between the U.S. and France, or China’s culpability over the coronavirus pandemic.
NBC Philadelphia

Iranian President Raisi Lambasts U.S. at First UN Speech, Biden Proposes Compliance to Nuclear Deal

The speech, delivered remotely in a pre-recorded video message late Tuesday, marked a significantly harsher tone than that of Raisi's predecessor Hassan Rouhani. "The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon. We are working with the P5+1 to engage Iran diplomatically and seek a return to the JCPOA," Biden said.
Deadline

Joe Biden Declares “New Era Of Relentless Diplomacy” In First Speech As President To UN: “Bombs and Bullets Cannot Defend Against Covid-19”

Joe Biden declared a “new era of relentless diplomacy” in his first speech as president to the UN General Assembly, as he tried to show that the U.S. was turning the page on what he called an “era of relentless war” and focusing on international crises like climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic. The major cable and broadcast networks covered the speech in New York, with a number of commentators noting the differences between Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, who at time took a more transactional view of longtime U.S. alliances. “As we close this era of relentless war, we are...
MSNBC

Joe Biden's first U.N. speech aimed to erase the Trump era

President Joe Biden had a simple message in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday: The U.S. is back to being the global hegemon you all know and love. There was nothing particularly new or novel in the framing of Biden’s 34-minute address. It was staid and steady, with little of the oratorical flourish of the Obama era and none of the self-congratulatory jingoism of the Trump age. At times, it sounded like a speech that could have been delivered by (almost) any other U.S. president since the early 1990s. And that’s likely how his advisers wanted it to sound.
Washington Times

Iranian president taunts Biden, Trump in United Nations speech

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday took sharp aim at the U.S. in a speech before the United Nations, saying America’s pledge to end wars is hollow because Washington is using sanctions as a mechanism of war. In pre-recorded remarks from Tehran, Mr. Raisi lashed out at President Biden and...
Reuters

At U.N., Biden promises 'relentless diplomacy,' not Cold War

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden mapped out a new era of vigorous competition without a new Cold War despite China's ascendance during his first United Nations address on Tuesday, promising military restraint and a robust fight against climate change. The United States will help resolve...
Washington Post

Biden to China: We do not want 'a new Cold War'

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1792, delegates to revolutionary France’s National Convention voted to abolish the monarchy. It was a prelude to King Louis XVI being, as my late French grandmother liked to put it, “shortened” (raccourci) the following January.
republicmonews.com

Joe Biden’s First U.N Address Remarks Cold War Against China, Other Countries

The content of Democratic President Joe Biden’s first presidential address to the United Nations will emphasize his belief in intensive and effective principled competition against China, Russia, or other countries that does not turn into conflict.However, he will affirm the importance of not signing up for a new Cold War with the said countries.
