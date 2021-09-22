One Clinton’s Façade Nears Completion in Brooklyn Heights
Façade installation is nearing completion on One Clinton, a 36-story residential tower at 280 Cadman Plaza West in Brooklyn Heights. Designed by Marvel Architects and developed by Hudson Companies, the 409-foot-tall structure will yield 295,000 square feet with 134 residential units, a 9,000-square-foot STEM research center, and One Clinton Street Library, a new public library that will replace the former Brooklyn Heights Library. The triangular-shaped building stands on a narrow parcel bound by Clinton Street and Cadman Plaza West. Consigli & Associates, LLC is the general contractor for One Clinton.newyorkyimby.com
