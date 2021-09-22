One Clinton’s Façade Nears Completion in Brooklyn Heights

Construction is rising on 202 East 23rd Street, a 20-story residential building in Kips Bay, Manhattan. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by SMA Equities, the 90,000-square-foot structure is being built to Passive House standards and will yield 108 units with floor plans ranging from studios to two-bedrooms. Eighty homes will be set at market-rate pricing and the remaining 28 will be designated for affordable housing. KSK Construction Group, LLC is the general contractor for the project, which is located at the corner of East 23rd Street and Third Avenue.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO