If you can believe it, it will take about 6 of these HUGE deliveries to supply all the necessary drywall for our 12-story building. Each load holds over 200 pieces of sheetrock, each weighing over 80 pounds. As progress continues on the renovations, we're excited to start seeing walls go back up and rooms start coming together! We'll be leasing the newly renovated units as soon as the end of this year, so now is the time to get on the waiting list. Learn more and apply at www.gbhaks.com.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO