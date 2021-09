ALTON – Seconds count when someone is having a stroke, and that has driven the Stroke Care Team at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton to continue to go for the gold when it comes to achieving the best care for our patients. OSF Saint Anthony’s has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) Get With The Guidelines® (GWTG) – Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment Continue Reading

ALTON, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO