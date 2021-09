We interrupt the fretting over Penn State’s anemic running game to bring you this positive message about the No. 4 team in the land. James Franklin’s team is doing a lot of things right, and plenty of people seem to be noticing. The sportswriters who vote in the AP Poll are tuned in enough to discount Villanova’s 2 late TDs against the Lions. They bumped up the Lions 2 spots and jumped them over Iowa in their latest Top 25. Meanwhile, the Coaches Poll puts PSU right behind Iowa at No. 6.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO