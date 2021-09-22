CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peyton and Eli Manning’s ‘Monday Night Football’ Telecast Finally Paved the Way for ESPN to Boldly Take a Risk It Should Have Taken Years Ago

By David Wysong
 5 days ago
Through the first two weeks of the 2021 NFL season, Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his brother Eli have stolen the show. They have given fans a new way to watch Monday Night Football on their alternate ESPN2 telecast where they discuss their experiences, talk about that week’s contest from their perspective, bring some humor, and welcome various guests to the program.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN found something special with the Peyton and Eli Manning 'MNF' broadcast

This is the online version of our morning newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning began their new “Monday Night Football” show last night on ESPN2, which is basically them just watching the game and talking about it – and a whole lot of other things – while also being joined by guests throughout the night.
FanSided

3 unforgettable moments from ESPN’s Manning-cast for Monday Night Football

ESPN experimented with a “Manning-cast” of sorts on Monday Night Football, and NFL fans loved it. Here were the best moments. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are two of the most personable football minds in (now) NFL media. The current and future Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks are legends in their craft, and can talk football for hours.
FanSided

NFL fans love ESPN’s Manning brother broadcast for Monday Night Football

NFL fans were loving the alternate broadcast for Monday Night Football featuring former quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season reaches its end on Monday night, where the Baltimore Ravens play the Las Vegas Raiders in Allegiant Stadium. While it is certainly far from the most enticing game on the schedule, there is a way to find some entertainment for the game.
SB Nation

Peyton and Eli Manning doing ‘Monday Night Football’ was better than we ever imagined

We really didn’t know what to expect when ESPN announced it would run a parallel broadcast of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning. Sure, we all understood their football chops, and they showed the ability to entertain on Saturday Night Live, but sustaining that for a three hour football game is a whole other story.
primetimer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning's Monday Night Football alternative broadcast started out rough, but turned out great after some halftime adjustments

"At the start, Peyton started talking at a million miles a minute, as if he were paid by the word, which still might be a cut from the God knows how many millions ESPN is direct-depositing him to do these jazzed up Zooms with his brother for 10 MNF games," says Andrew Marchand. "It was tough at the start. As the show went on, when Peyton and Eli focused more on the intricacies of the game — and not the Mannings nostalgia show — it got better. We want to hear their football genius. ESPN realized it, too. By halftime, ESPN’s senior VP of production, Lee Fitting, suggested to the Mannings to focus more on football. Peyton, we were told, was receptive. This was the right call...The Mannings and ESPN agreed the show did not need a host. It is not easy to quarterback a TV show. Early, the program needed someone to calm things down, ask some follow-ups questions so we could understand Peyton’s beautiful football mind. It needed to be looser. And it became a little more that way when America’s guest, Charles Barkley showed up at the end of the first quarter. Barkley is probably the best studio analyst ever in part because of his most un-Manning quality — his willingness to say whatever he really thinks." ALSO: A fire alarm went off during the Mannings' first broadcast.
MassLive.com

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning: Live stream, TV, how to watch Raiders-Ravens alternate ESPN broadcast

Looking for a different way to watch Monday Night Football? Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are here to help. The former NFL quarterbacks have teamed up with ESPN to provide a Monday Night Football MegaCast that will air alongside the normal broadcast. The Manning brothers are making their ESPN broadcast debuts with a new type of gameday feed that will feature analysis from the Super Bowl champion quarterbacks as well as guest appearances by celebrities and former players. The Manning brothers are set to appear in 10 broadcasts this season, starting with Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders. While the main broadcast is set to air on ESPN, the Manning-led broadcast will appear on ESPN2. The broadcast will also be available via ESPN+ and fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.
New York Post

The unexpected winners after Peyton and Eli Manning’s ‘Monday Night Football’ debut

Do you know who the Mannings might be good for on Mondays? Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick, who are ESPN’s main broadcast crew on “Monday Night Football.”. While it might be counterintuitive that Peyton and Eli Manning’s mostly positive reaction to their ESPN2 MNF debut would be a boon for the main team, the brothers take the focus off Levy, Griese and Riddick. That may sound like an insult — it’s not — but it might help them maintain their jobs long term.
NJ.com

‘Eli, what’d you do?’ Fire alarm goes off during ‘Monday Night Football’ debut of Peyton and Eli Manning

The Manning brothers made their “Monday Night Football” debut and let’s just say, it didn’t go exactly as planned. Per The Big Lead, the former quarterbacks were interviewing Hall-of-Fame linebacker Ray Lewis on ESPN2 during the second quarter of Monday’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders when a fire alarm went off.
denverbroncos.com

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning's 'Monday Night Football' broadcast debuts to rave reviews

Former Broncos QB and recent Hall of Fame inductee Peyton Manning made his broadcasting debut in Week 1, announcing the "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens as part of ESPN's "MegaCast" presentation. Along with his brother and former Giants QB Eli Manning, Peyton announced the game on ESPN2 to an audience of more than 800,000 viewers, according to The Athletic.
bardown.com

Peyton and Eli Manning were taking hilarious shots at the Patriots for "spying" on them

Peyton and Eli Manning are the new addition to the Monday Night Football broadcast, with the brothers operating on an alternate feed that ESPN has dubbed the Manning Megacast. If you’re looking for play-by-play, you’re in the wrong place, but if you’re looking for two great football minds giving their thoughts on plays and situations with some humour involved and a handful of guests… tune in!
CBS Sports

'Monday Night Football' with Peyton and Eli Manning: Best moments include Pat McAfee, Rob Gronkowski banter

Monday night wasn't just significant for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, who put an abysmal season opener in the rear view with a 35-17 rout of the Lions. It also marked the second run for Peyton and Eli Manning as "Monday Night Football" co-hosts, with the quarterback brothers teaming up for a conversational ESPN2 broadcast of the evening's NFC North showdown. The Mannings were a hit during their Week 1 debut following the Raiders' wild upset of the Ravens, but how did they fare in Week 2?
