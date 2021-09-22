CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

New BTN documentary 'Cold War: Illinois Stories' premieres Sept. 29

By Public Affairs
illinois.edu
 5 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A new 30-minute-long documentary tells four separate stories of individuals or programs at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign that were either affected by harsh Cold War politics and their destructive aftermath or, in one segment, shed light on a government film studio dedicated to Cold War propaganda. “Cold War: Illinois Stories” premieres Sept. 29 at 7 a.m. CDT on the Big Ten Network.

news.illinois.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Urbana, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Champaign, IL
Government
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Champaign, IL
Entertainment
Urbana, IL
Government
Urbana, IL
Entertainment
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Urbana, IL
Education
Champaign, IL
Education
City
Galesburg, IL
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Monroe

Comments / 0

Community Policy