The Awesome Montana Grizzly Yell Night Pep Rally is Back

SAN ANGELO, TX – It's Homecoming Week at Central High School! On Sep. 24, the Central Bobcats will host their first district game of the season against the 3-1 Frenship Tigers. To boost the Bobcats morale, this game has been selected as the Homecoming game. Central High School began celebrating the homecoming week on Monday with a number of on-campus activities. Today fans have their first chance to join in on the action by attending the Homecoming Parade and Community Pep Rally. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and the pep rally will immediately follow inside of San Angelo Stadium. The…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO