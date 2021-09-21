CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

The Awesome Montana Grizzly Yell Night Pep Rally is Back

By Denny Bedard
1240 KLYQ
1240 KLYQ
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Make it a Get Fired Up Friday Night, Montana Grizzly football fans. The excitement, fun and energy are back this year at the Yell Night Pep Rally. As part of UM Homecoming activities this week, and with the forecast calling for a mostly sunny day with a high of 76 leading to a mild, pleasant evening, plan on attending the annual Yell Night Pep Rally on the University of Montana Oval. Activities get under way at 8:00 p.m. this Friday, September 24, in front of Main Hall.The event is free and open to the public.

klyq.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

Pac-12 Conference QB Quits Team 3 Games Into 2021 Season

Another college football quarterback has left his team. This week, the Utah Utes, who play in the Pac-12 Conference, announced their starting quarterback Charlie Brewer decided to leave the program three games into the 2021 season. This news comes after quarterback Bailey Hockman announced that he's leaving Middle Tennessee State University's team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
fayettecountyrecord.com

Homecoming Pep Rally

The La Grange senior girls athletes run into Leopard Stadium at the start of Wednesday’s Community Homecoming pep rally. Photo by Jeff Wick.
LA GRANGE, TX
Ponca City News

Parade and Pep Rally held Thursday Night

Body The Homecoming parade and pep rally were held Thursday night for Ponca City Public Schools. The Ponca City Wildcats will play the Ardmore Tigers tonight at 7 p.m. at Sullins Stadium. Pictured above are the Marching Wildcats, and to the right is the Freshman Float.
PONCA CITY, OK
Orange Leader

LCJH Drumline ‘rocks’ it out at pep rally

The Little Cypress Junior High drumline recently rocked it out at a pep rally as they got the crowd roaring. Superintendent Stacey Brister and Central Office staff celebrated growth with the faculty and students at LCE this morning. “Awesome to... read more.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Hauck
wdadradio.com

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS, JEROME BETTIS VISITS RIVER VALLEY PEP RALLY

On Friday, the River Valley Education Foundation received a donation from a national sporting goods chain and the students received a visit from an NFL Hall of Famer.for. At a pep rally held Friday morning at Memorial Stadium in Blairsville, members of the River Valley middle and high schools were gathered for a pep rally held by the school and by Dick’s Sporting Goods. During the rally, Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation presented the foundation with a $50,000 donation. The donation was originally set to be only $24,000. Jeff Dixon, president of the foundation said he was surprised by the news of the increased donation.
NFL
DFW Community News

Community pep rally raises anticipation for homecoming game

The crowd cheered as the band marched across the football field, color guard members throwing their flags as music travelled across the stand. On Wednesday evening, the 2021 Coppell High School homecoming pep rally was held at Buddy Echols Field. Various CHS co-curricular and extracurricular programs paraded around the stadium...
COPPELL, TX
chatsports.com

Oregon Football: Who will step up in Justin Flowe’s place?

EUGENE, OREGON - SEPTEMBER 04: Llnebacker Justin Flowe #10 of the Oregon Ducks looks over the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the game Fresno State Bulldogs at Autzen Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won 31-24. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) Not having Justin...
OREGON STATE
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Weber State cheerleader makes epic catch, celebrates accordingly

Weber State cheerleader makes epic catch, celebrates accordingly. (@nocontextcfb on Twitter) — THE GRIDIRON — There's nothing quite like an epic catch in a football game. The crowd collectively holds its breath as the ball soars through the air, dozens of variables occurring simultaneously. Will the pass be on target? What if the receiver stumbles? What if the defender gets a hand on the ball?
WEBER COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pep Rally#Mascot#University Of Montana#American Football#Montana Grizzly#Um Homecoming#Woodsmen Club#Monte#Mount Sentinel
Watertown Daily Times

Goslings rally past MG on Parents' Night

Maryann Gudenkauf and Abby Walsh combined for nine blocks as Watertown’s volleyball team rallied past Monona Grove 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 on Thursday. Gudenkauf led the Goslings with 15 kills, five blocks and three aces, while Walsh added 10 kills and four blocks. Payton Roets up up 37 assists. Lucy...
WATERTOWN, WI
San Angelo LIVE!

Central Bobcats to Celebrate Homecoming with Parade and Pep Rally

SAN ANGELO, TX – It's Homecoming Week at Central High School! On Sep. 24, the Central Bobcats will host their first district game of the season against the 3-1 Frenship Tigers. To boost the Bobcats morale, this game has been selected as the Homecoming game. Central High School began celebrating the homecoming week on Monday with a number of on-campus activities. Today fans have their first chance to join in on the action by attending the Homecoming Parade and Community Pep Rally. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and the pep rally will immediately follow inside of San Angelo Stadium. The…
SAN ANGELO, TX
WCTV

Morning Pep Rally hosts the Chiles cheerleaders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The fourth Morning Pep Rally of 2021 on The Good Morning Show featured the Timberwolves from Chiles High School. The Timberwolves are set to faceoff against Madison County on the gridiron at 7 p.m. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Morning Pep Rally: Touring Titletown during Winnersville Classic preps

The Lowndes High School marching band has more than 350 members, and they brought the noise for the Morning Pep Rally ahead of the Winnersville Classic. Morning Pep Rally: Sports Director Ryan Kelly previews Winnersville Classic. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sports director Ryan Kelly previewed the Winnersville Classic rivalry matchup...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WCTV

Morning Pep Rally: Lowndes High band shows their stuff

Sports director Ryan Kelly previewed the Winnersville Classic rivalry matchup during the Morning Pep Rally from Valdosta. Morning Pep Rally: Lowndes students play hula hoop game. Updated: 5 hours ago. WCTV's Art Myers challenged the Concrete Crazies to a hula hoop game on live TV!. Football. Morning Pep Rally: Touring...
VALDOSTA, GA
ozarkradionews.com

No. 8 Grizzlies battle back to beat Jefferson

He Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) Grizzly Volleyball team recorded an exciting 3-1 win over Region 16 rival Jefferson College Tuesday evening in its season home opener. After falling 18-25 in the first set, the No. 8 Grizzlies battled back to take the next three 25-20, 25-17, 31-29. The victory...
MISSOURI STATE
WISH-TV

Circle City Classic weekend kicks off with pep rally and community day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Circle City Classic brings a jam-packed weekend full of events back to Indianapolis to celebrate its 37th year. Every year the event is centered around cultural excellence and educational achievement while highlighting America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The week kicked off with the crowning of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
1240 KLYQ

1240 KLYQ

Missoula, MT
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

KLYQ is Hamilton’s News/Talk —your source for Bitterroot Valley News, Weather and Sports, on-air and online

Comments / 0

Community Policy