CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Croatian police identify woman found with memory loss

By DARKO BANDIC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R13Fr_0c4LWHnw00
Croatia Mystery Woman This undated photo provided by the Croatian Police shows an unidentified woman who was found on the Adriatic island of Krk on Sept. 12, 2021. Croatian police said Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 they are still working to establish the identity of a woman found over a week ago at a northern Adriatic Sea island with no recollection of who she is or where she came from. Police told the Associated Press they are searching the terrain and conducting numerous interviews with residents and tourists or anyone who has information about the woman discovered on the island of Krk on Sept. 12. (Croatian Police via AP) (Uncredited)

ZAGREB, Croatia — (AP) — Croatian police said Wednesday they have established the identity of a woman who was found in a remote area on a northern Adriatic island with no recollection of who she was or where she came from.

The police identified the woman as Daniela Adamcova, 57, from Slovakia. They said her identity was established after receiving numerous tips from Croatia and abroad.

Croatian media said that the tip that revealed her identity came from the United States where she reportedly lived until 2015 before moving to Ireland. She was reportedly a successful jewelry designer who ended up becoming homeless.

The woman was discovered Sept. 12 on the island of Krk, sitting on a jagged rock close to the sea in a remote part of the island that is inhabited by bears.

Croatian media reported that the woman communicated in English but couldn't give her name. She didn't have identification documents or a cell phone with her, reports said.

Police had released a photo showing a blond woman with blue eyes and bloodied face.

Croatian rescue services said that the woman had spent a night at the sea shore and was found “exhausted and with light injuries and disoriented.” The case drew attention both in Croatia and internationally.

The woman has since been transferred to a hospital in the town of Rijeka. Police described her condition as “stable” and said that Croatian social services will take over once she is released from hospital care.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
indybay.org

The woman who mysteriously got to the island in the middle of the sea was identified

"Croatian police have identified a woman who, under mysterious circumstances, ended up on a rocky island in the middle of the sea. Writes about this Daily Record. An unidentified woman, who had previously been spotted in a rocky, inaccessible bay on the island of Krk, turned out to be a citizen of Slovakia. Information about 57-year-old Daniela Adamcova, according to the publication, came from the United States, where Adamtsova lived until 2015, before moving to Ireland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police search for answers over mystery woman ‘with perfect English found on rocks’ in Croatia

Police are searching for answers after a mystery woman was found a Croatian island, with local media saying she was discovered sitting on rocks and speaks perfect English.A local force has appealed to the public for information about the woman, believed to be in her 60s, in order to try and work out her identity.Police said she has not been able to remember who she is. In their appeal, the Primorje-Gorski Kotar police department shared an image of the woman, who had cuts to her face. She received medical assistance after being found on the island of Krk, which sits...
WORLD
wagmtv.com

Skeletal remains found in Falmouth identified as missing Maine woman

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) — Skeletal remains found this month in Falmouth have been positively identified as Anneliese Heinig, 37, of Richmond. Heinig had been missing since Thanksgiving of 2019. Police said a portion of her remains were found by a kayaker in a tidal area of the Presumpscot River near...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Zagreb#Memory Loss#Croatian#Ap#European
International Business Times

Prison Escapee Surprisingly Turns Himself In After 30 Years Due To COVID-19

A 64-year-old prison escapee in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, who has been on the run for nearly 30 years has surrendered to police. Darko Desic handed himself in to authorities Sunday after the COVID-19 pandemic left him homeless, local media outlet 7News.com.au reported. The Yugoslavian-born man was 13 months...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
dreddsinfo.com

Mother Attacks Mountain Lion After It Drags Her Five-Year-Old Son Across Lawn

A California mother held nothing back after attacking a mountain lion with her bare hands when she saw the big cat dragging her son across their front lawn. The incident took place in Calabasas on Thursday when the woman spotted the mountain lion attacking her five-year-old son while he was playing near his home.
ANIMALS
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Dolphins reportedly helped rescuers find swimmer who had been missing for 12 hours

(WJW) — A swimmer was reportedly rescued as the light faded off the coast of Ireland thanks to the help of some aquatic friends. Reportedly missing for 12 hours, a volunteer crew from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) was able to spot the man in the water as he was encircled by a pod of dolphins, the BBC said.
ANIMALS
KDVR.com

Deadly head-on crash victims identified, family mourning loss of 2 members

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The identities of the three victims in a deadly head-on crash Thursday on U.S. 285 between Conifer and Pine Junction have been released. Benjamin Bobier, 36, was driving the suspected at-fault vehicle, a 2021 red Dodge pickup, when it struck a black Ford F-150 killing 55-year-old Diana Snell and 2-year-old Jordan Snell.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
yoursun.com

Missing teen goes missing again

A missing Port Charlotte teen was returned home in August -- and according to authorities, she ran away from home moments later. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release Tuesday morning seeking information about Skyla Cekuta-Bolyard, 17. “Skyla was recovered once on August 20, 2021 and moments after...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
dailyvoice.com

Body Found In South Jersey May Be Missing Teen, Police Say

A body found in a wooded area of South Jersey could be that of a missing teen, authorities say. The body was found along the 200 block of East Lena Street in the Whitesboro section of Middle Township on Sept. 8. While authorities say they can't positively identify the body,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shock twist in search for missing toddler 'AJ' as family friend reveals crucial CCTV footage of the moment the three-year-old disappeared has been ERASED – and claims the toddler has been abducted 'without a doubt'

Crucial security camera footage has 'gone missing' at the rural property where a toddler vanished without a trace before miraculously being found on Monday morning after three days in the bush, a family friend has claimed. Anthony 'AJ' Elfalak, three, was last seen playing at his family's 256ha rural property...
WORLD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
50K+
Followers
65K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy