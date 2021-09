If you live in a rented home or apartment, an insurance policy is important to protect your belongings from various events and accidents. It also protects you from liability arising from a visitor meeting with an accident on your premises. Unfortunately, even though more than 35% of all housing units are occupied by renters, most of them don’t buy renter’s insurance, according to the Rental Housing Journal. Some of the top reasons for purchasing renter’s insurance:

ECONOMY ・ 15 DAYS AGO