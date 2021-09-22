This Is The Horror Yard Sale In North Carolina You Should Not Miss This Halloween Season

Have you begun to wonder how you’ll celebrate Halloween this year? It’s really only a few weeks away and we’re already itching to get the party started. Halloween may be one of the most anticipated holidays of the year – and this year there’s an even bigger way to usher in the season: a horror yard sale hosted at the Myers House in Hillsborough.

Never heard of the Myers House? Prepare to be in awe!

We doubt it's possible to find a bigger tribute to the "Halloween" movie franchise anywhere - in the world.

While Caperton's Myers House in Hillsborough is an official private residence (no trespassing is strictly enforced), Caperton does open the home and the property several times a year for special events

The premier event of this season at the Myers House is the horror yard sale on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The interior of Caperton's "Halloween" tribute home is quite unique and mirrors the house used in the movie as much as possible, even though the movie's home had no kitchen (one was added for the movie) and tiny bedrooms.

It totally makes up for in horror decor!

Will Caperton be clearing out any of his personal merchandise at this horror yard sale? We're betting YES on that notion!

Mark your calendar now for Sunday, October 3rd, 2021.

Did you know about this North Carolina life-size replica of the Mike Myers house from the movie, "Halloween?"

Are you a big fan of horror movies? Be sure to check out Caperton’s On-Set Cinema events that are currently touring the country! Step into the screen by watching classic horror flicks in the locations where a LOT of the filming took place. Events are quickly selling out, so don’t delay, plan today.

