This Is The Horror Yard Sale In North Carolina You Should Not Miss This Halloween Season

By Robin Jarvis
Only In North Carolina
 5 days ago

Have you begun to wonder how you’ll celebrate Halloween this year? It’s really only a few weeks away and we’re already itching to get the party started. Halloween may be one of the most anticipated holidays of the year – and this year there’s an even bigger way to usher in the season: a horror yard sale hosted at the Myers House in Hillsborough.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBJr4_0c4LVfpT00
Never heard of the Myers House? Prepare to be in awe!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y5PEB_0c4LVfpT00
We doubt it's possible to find a bigger tribute to the "Halloween" movie franchise anywhere - in the world.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Efrak_0c4LVfpT00
While Caperton's Myers House in Hillsborough is an official private residence (no trespassing is strictly enforced), Caperton does open the home and the property several times a year for special events
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRc5q_0c4LVfpT00
The premier event of this season at the Myers House is the horror yard sale on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sN48m_0c4LVfpT00
The interior of Caperton's "Halloween" tribute home is quite unique and mirrors the house used in the movie as much as possible, even though the movie's home had no kitchen (one was added for the movie) and tiny bedrooms.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fn6xk_0c4LVfpT00
It totally makes up for in horror decor!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QpVqd_0c4LVfpT00
Will Caperton be clearing out any of his personal merchandise at this horror yard sale? We're betting YES on that notion!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCIGo_0c4LVfpT00
Mark your calendar now for Sunday, October 3rd, 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mPKBg_0c4LVfpT00
Did you know about this North Carolina life-size replica of the Mike Myers house from the movie, "Halloween?"

Are you a big fan of horror movies? Be sure to check out Caperton’s On-Set Cinema events that are currently touring the country! Step into the screen by watching classic horror flicks in the locations where a LOT of the filming took place. Events are quickly selling out, so don’t delay, plan today.

Want to learn more about the Myers House in North Carolina? Read: There’s A Life-Sized Replica Of Mike Myers’ House In North Carolina And “Halloween” Fans Can’t Get Enough.

