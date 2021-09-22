CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emirates ramps up US flights from October to meet increasing demand

worldairlinenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmirates is increasing flight frequencies to a number of US destinations from October. The airline has been building up connectivity in response to growing customer demand on the back of rising travel confidence and the easing of international travel protocols. There has also been a growing interest from US travelers to visit Dubai, a city that offers something for everyone and will be hosting a number of major events including the World Expo this winter.

worldairlinenews.com

BBC

Boxer Amir Khan removed from US flight

British boxer Amir Khan has been removed from a flight in the US after a reported row over face coverings. Mr Khan, 34, said he had been taken off the American Airlines plane along with a colleague by police when someone complained his friend's mask "was not high enough". The...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldairlinenews.com

After 20 months, EU travelers can again fly to the U.S. starting in November

U.S. authorities have ended the 20-month travel ban for passengers from the European Schengen area as well as from the United Kingdom, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil (effective since March 2020). The new guidelines will allow travellers to the U.S. who are fully vaccinated with WHO-certified vaccines and present a negative Corona test no older than three days to enter the country without restrictions starting in November 2021.
LIFESTYLE
eturbonews.com

American Airlines Meets Surge in Flight Demand for Jamaica

Executives of the world’s largest airline – American Airlines – told Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett and other senior Jamaican tourism officials in a meeting Thursday at their global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, that the island nation will by December see as much as 17 nonstop flights per day, as demand for the destination rises.
LIFESTYLE
airlinegeeks.com

Emirates Adds A380 to Istanbul Flights

The summer — normally when passenger travel demand is at its peak — is gradually coming to an end, but this past summer was like no other as there was a significant surge in leisure travel demand compared to the year prior. Fall is right around the corner, and the holiday season at the end of the year is another period when travel demand is high — especially compared to past slumps resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic — and passengers are eager to continue traveling for the festivities. However, this fall will be significant for Emirates as the carrier will reach a special milestone for its fleet and route network as certain international borders reopen and travel restrictions are eased.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Emirates Ups US Frequencies To 90% Of Pre-Pandemic Levels

Dubai-based carrier Emirates is looking to further increase its flight operations to the United States of America as it continues rebuilding operations on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the increases, the airline expects to operate 90% of its pre-pandemic United States capacity by December. At...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

Vacation Bookings for Winter Holiday Travel Period on the Rise

After a devastating winter holiday period in 2020, the travel industry is already showing major signs of a bounce-back in terms of advance bookings for Christmas vacations. According to CNBC.com, many hotels are already fully booked for the 2021 holiday season despite a rising number of coronavirus cases associated with the Delta variant. The travel industry is crediting vaccines for the increased confidence in tourists to book in advance.
TRAVEL
worldairlinenews.com

Swiss to fly to 90 destinations this winter, will restore the Geneva – New York route

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will offer its customers a portfolio of destinations in its Winter 2021/2022 schedules that is as extensive as it was in pre-pandemic times. A total of 90 destinations will receive SWISS service from Zurich and/or Geneva, with the aim of offering travelers the widest possible range of routes and onward connections. The extent of the winter offer is further boosted by certain classic summer destinations, especially around the Mediterranean and in Eastern Europe, continuing to be served in the coming winter timetable period. SWISS also plans to resume service on its long-haul Geneva-New York route on selected days of the week from mid-December onwards. And the carrier will further increase its winter services at times of particularly high demand, such as the Christmas holiday period and the winter sports season. All in all, SWISS will be offering around half of the capacity it provided in 2019 in the coming winter schedules.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Emirates prepares network ramp-up to the USA

Well, it’s starting – with the announcement from the USA yesterday about its entry policies changing (and I’ve got an opinion and thought piece coming on that shortly), Emirates is preparing a major network ramp-up. Emirates Boeing 777-300ER arriving at Chicago O’Hare – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The airline...
LIFESTYLE
worldairlinenews.com

Despite the active volcano, Binter Canarias maintains operations at La Palma

Binter Canarias is maintaining operations at La Palma Airport despite the active nearby Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands, Spain. The airline announced on social media it was monitoring the current wind conditions and would continue to maintain operations on the island if safety permits.
WORLD
worldairlinenews.com

Bamboo Airways and SFO sign agreement to launch first nonstop flights between Vietnam and the United States

Bamboo Airways (BAV) and the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch the first regularly scheduled nonstop flights between Vietnam and the United States. The agreement was signed following a test flight (above and below) from Noi Bai International Airport...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Qatar Airways says losses reach $4.1 billion amid pandemic

Qatar Airways announced on Monday that it suffered a more than $4 billion loss in revenues over the last year, as lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for long-haul travel. The major loss, which the state-owned airline largely attributed to the grounding of its Airbus A380 and A330 wide-body jets, highlights the dramatic toll of the pandemic on the industry. Even so, the airline reported an increase in earnings to $1.6 billion before taxes and other costs compared to the previous year. The long-haul carrier based in the energy-rich Gulf Arab state of Qatar nonetheless praised its resilience in the face of the fast-spreading virus variants still racing around the globe, noting that its operational loss of $288 million stood at 7% less than the year before. The airline acknowledged receiving a $3 billion lifeline from the Qatari government as it struggled with virus restrictions. The other two biggest carriers in the region that depend on lucrative long-haul routes, Dubai-based Emirates and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, also posted significant losses over the past year.
INDUSTRY
worldairlinenews.com

Ecuatoriana Airlines plans to launch operations in early 2022

Ecuatoriana Airlines (2nd) is now planning to launch operations in early 2022. Besides operating between Quito and Guayaqui, the new airline will also focus on the resort city of Manta with Quito, Guayaquil and Cuenca. The company is also planning to launch operations with three de Havilland Canada Dash 8-400s.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers are set to change significantly during October, after the latest round of red list adjustments. The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, called the changes “a proportionate updated structure that reflects the new landscape”.From 4 October, for travellers regarded as fully vaccinated, the testing regime for arrivals to all four UK nations will become easier. The UK’s “traffic light” system that has applied since May 2021 will officially be ditched. But there will effectively be a red/amber/green scheme.All the countries on the current “green list” are moving to the “amber list” on 4 October,...
TRAVEL
worldairlinenews.com

SAS increases flights to New York and other U.S. destinations

Scandinavian Airlines-SAS has made this announcement:. As demand for both leisure and business travel to the United States increases, SAS expands the number of flights from Stockholm and Oslo to New York. New York will be served with daily flights from Stockholm as well as with 4 weekly flights from...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

How cheaply could you fly on a British Airways Concorde?

It is generally accepted that flying on Concorde was for the 1%. You know, royalty, wealthy people, top flight politicians, A-list actresses, models, corporate high flyers, rock stars and so on. What is not known is that you could fly the supersonic aircraft relatively inexpensively. You could of course use...
LIFESTYLE

