St. Meinrad to the rock the weekend away

ST. MEINRAD — The typically quiet and quaint St. Meinrad will once again be booming with music as it rocks the weekend away. The St. Meinrad Rocks Festival is celebrating its 10th year this Friday and Saturday at the St. Meinrad Park. The event, which started as a simple way to raise money and has grown into an annual spectacle that draws in hundreds of attendees, will feature food trucks, activities for kids and more than a dozen music acts.