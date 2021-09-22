College Football: JHS-ex Baker among leading tacklers at SE Oklahoma

SCOOTER BAKER Courtesy photo

DURANT, Okla. — Scooter Baker, a sophomore-linebacker at Southeastern Oklahoma (NCAA Division II, Great America Conference) is listed among the school's top five tacklers this season.

Baker, a 6'-1”, 230 pound junior who prepped at Jacksonville High School, came up with five stops in last week's 37-28 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State.

For the season, Baker has made 13 stops, with five of those being solo tackles. Five of his tackles came last week against Southwestern Oklahoma St.

The Savage Storm (3-0) have a date with Southern Nazarene (0-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Bethany, Okla.