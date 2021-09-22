Jelani Day’s Mother Wants Her Son To Get The Same Attention As Gabby Petito
Jelani Day’s mother wants the police And media To care about him as if he was a white woman. Day,. News of Gabby Petito’s disappearance and subsequent murder has led to renewed discussions on the missing Black and other people of color who often go unnoticed. Officially the investigation continues, but Day’s family wants to ensure the public doesn’t forget about him. People reported Day’s car was found two days after he was reported missing.myhoustonmajic.com
