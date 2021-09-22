CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

The National Theatre and Kerb collab on a new street-food experience

By Angela Hui
Time Out Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you constantly Googling ‘where to eat before and after the theatre in London’ only to be presented with a list of ‘pre-theatre menu’ options? These usually consist of mediocre, cobbled-together dishes, accompanied by overpriced house wine, that are served just as the clock is ticking down to curtain up, which means risking the heartburn associated with wolfing down a meal in minutes. Well, sod that.

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
thatssotampa.com

Historic Tampa Theatre announces Nightmare on Franklin Street lineup

Horror fans rejoice! The Nightmare on Franklin Street is back at The Tampa Theatre. Tampa’s most historic ~ and most haunted ~ movie palace is proud to present 16 nights of fright with its most sinister series, A Nightmare on Franklin Street. From October 16-31, the hair-raising historic landmark goes...
TAMPA, FL
coolcleveland.com

Barberton’s Magical Theatre Company Holds an Italian Street Festival

Fri 9/24 @ 6-9PM The 40-year-old Barberton-based Magical Theatre Company describes itself as “Northeast Ohio’s only professional resident and touring theater for young audiences.”. This weekend it’s presenting a street festival called Tuscany of Tusc, named after its location on Tuscarawas Street in downtown Barberton and the Italian theme of...
BARBERTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
WSET

Commerce Street Theater brings new art experience to Downtown Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Commerce Street Theater is the latest art experience to hit Downtown Lynchburg. It is set in the former home of the Renaissance Theatre, which relocated in the last year. There will be a hanging gallery of art from local artists when you first walk into the...
Emory Wheel

My Experience at “Food Terminal,” Malay Cuisine

As I tumbled out of the Uber and joined my friends on the sidewalk, I was instantly captivated by the glowing neon sign that read “Food Terminal.” After the grand welcoming to the restaurant, I stepped inside only to be amazed by the sheer size of the place. Flood lights and tables seemed to stretch across the entire block, and servers were bustling around to deliver food to hungry customers. The atmosphere was electrifying, hyping me up even more as we sat down.
ATLANTA, GA
farmvilleherald.com

High Street Theatre sets opening series

The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) opens the doors of the High Street Theatre with the debut of its new Friday Night Frights series on Oct. 1. Stephen Spielberg’s quintessential creature-from-the-deep thriller “Jaws” will lead off the series. With its instantly recognizable (and dread inducing) music score by John Williams, this groundbreaking, suspense filled shark attack movie kept people out of the water for several summers following its 1975 release.
FARMVILLE, VA
pasadenanow.com

‘National Theatre Live’ Offers ‘A View From the Bridge’ at Boston Court

Boston Court Pasadena on Friday will be featuring “A View from the Bridge,” by Arthur Miller, on “National Theatre Live” (“NT Live”) which brings the best of British theater to cinema screens worldwide. Filmed live on stage from London’s West End, Arthur Miller’s dark and passionate play returns exclusively to...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastries#The Theatre#Food Drink#Theatregoers#The National Theatre#Nt#Pakistani#Mexican#British#Lucky S Hot Chicken
Time Out Global

This New Orleans-style speakeasy is serving up whiskey and jazz

If multiplatform King’s Cross music venue Goods Way were a song, it would sure be something country. It oozes a rumpled charm but you know it’s experienced more heartbreaks than Brad Paisley can shake a handtooled boot at. It fatefully set its opening a week before London’s first coronavirus-related lockdown,...
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Great White Larchmont

The second location of Venice Beach’s favorite Australian inspired all-day eatery, Great White Larchmont features the original cafe's same top-notch pizzas, grain bowls and breakfast favorites that made it a hit closer to the Pacific. Like its original location, Great White’s Larchmont outpost features floor-to-ceiling windows and expanded outdoor seating perfect for a quick weekday lunch catchup with a friend or coworker. With a laid back ambiance, tasteful khaki colored interior and excellent food, it’s on track to become a neighborhood spot for locals. In the future, the team behind Great White plans to add Larchmont-specific dishes; for now, enjoy its deceptively simple brunch offerings and small but mighty wine list.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Brunswick House launches pop-up booze and jazz events in its spooky cellar bar

We can’t be the only ones who’ve come out of Vauxhall tube station utterly terrified by the sheer number of cars, roads and tall and shiny buildings, only to be calmed by heading directly to Brunswick House, the elegantly out of place, but extremely welcome Georgian mansion that also happens to serve first-class food.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Time Out Global

Celebrate Nopi’s tenth birthday with Ottolenghi

In celebration of the tenth anniversary of Nopi, Ottolenghi’s first London restaurant proper, the team has put together a rather special collaborative menu that’ll be available from October 17 until the end of the month. It has been developed by Yotam Ottolenghi and a bunch of Nopi alumni, such as kitchen superstars Sami Tamimi, Ramael Scully, Carlos Capparelli and Nicole Pisani – chefs who have helped shape the legendary restaurant into what it is today.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

New members-only NYC bar is located in a historic 19th-century church

Going to church just got a lot more luxe. A new members-only bar opened in Manhattan this week in a strikingly unique place: the inside of a historic landmark 19th-century chapel. Designed by Roman and Williams, the attention-grabbing new venue Chapel Bar is open exclusively to patrons of the museum Fotografiska or members of NeueHouse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

A running list of the absolute best fall dishes to try in NYC this year

The hint of a chill in the air, the crunch of a single leaf under your cute fall boot, a pile of pumpkins outside the bodega poised to become jack-o’lanterns–the outset of autumn in New York is the seasonal equivalent of a heart-quickening flirtation. And, unlike an early infatuation, it just keeps getting more delicious as the days go on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

Castlemaine’s historic Theatre Royal has launched an on-demand movie service

Theatre Royal Castlemaine has a rich history that dates back to 1854, when it served as a live entertainment venue for miners who migrated to central Victoria in search of gold. Today, it remains one of the last single-screen venues in the country and one of the oldest continuously operating theatres in the southern hemisphere.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

Carbone x Erewhon Present: A Tasting to Remember

Sip on wine, nibble on pasta samples and meet Mario Carbone at this free tasting event kicking off the West Coast launch of Carbone Fine Foods' branded red sauce line, set to be available at Erewhon's six L.A. area locations beginning on Thursday, Sept 30. Inspired by his eponymous NYC red sauce joint of the same name, this trio of pasta sauces are a quick way to make restaurant-quality pasta at home. On-site, Chef Mario will prepare Carbone's famous spicy rigatoni, which guests can pair with a curated selection of Erewhon's cheese and wine.
FOOD & DRINKS
femalefirst.co.uk

Food and Dom Pérignon Champagne: A Luxury Experience

Be it a date or a celebratory dinner, popping a bottle of champagne is a custom that needs to be followed. To make the dining experience even more luxurious and delicious, certain dishes can elevate your palette. Dom Pérignon Champagne is a treasured taste by people of all ages. To...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy