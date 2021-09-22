The National Theatre and Kerb collab on a new street-food experience
Are you constantly Googling ‘where to eat before and after the theatre in London’ only to be presented with a list of ‘pre-theatre menu’ options? These usually consist of mediocre, cobbled-together dishes, accompanied by overpriced house wine, that are served just as the clock is ticking down to curtain up, which means risking the heartburn associated with wolfing down a meal in minutes. Well, sod that.www.timeout.com
