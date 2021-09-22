The Writing Teacher, The Drama Teacher, His Wife, and Their Babysitter

Spotlight on the Teachers Concert: A Piano Extravaganza. A Piano Extravaganza will be presented this Sunday, September 26 at 2 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Center. The concert will also be livestreamed on YouTube by students of the Video Class at Waldport High School. Two students with their teacher, Philip Reed will be on site to do the recording. All those attending the concert must wear masks and bring either a COVID vaccination record or proof of negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the performance. People who would like to livestream the concert can get the link by calling or texting 541-961-0959. Donations can also be mailed to Lincoln County OMTA at P.O. Box 2253, Newport, OR 97365. This concert is one of the biannual benefits presented by the Lincoln County Oregon Music Teachers Association. Admission is by donation to the Suzanne Brown Student Aid Fund. The concert proceeds sustain the Suzanne Brown Scholarship fund. The fund is designed to keep students in lessons who cannot afford the full costs of music education. The fund can be used to pay tuition, buy books, pay for festival fees or any other music related expense. The family contributes what they can, teachers discount their fees, and the fund makes up the difference.

NEWPORT, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO