Some NYC voters' ballot choices revealed by officials' latest error

Voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 2 General Election begins in person during early voting on Oct. 18, at five voting locations in Liberty County. A typical November constitutional election does not see very many voters, and in this election, there are five local governing districts proposing tax change rates and creation. With anticipated voter interest high, we are treating this as a full-scale election. Oct. 4 is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 2 Election. Our office administrates elections and tries to make your voting experience as easy and transparent as possible. This is one effort to inform you of what is on the ballot before you cast your vote. Please make sure that you receive the correct ballot before you cast your vote. Clerks will be available in each polling location to assist any voter needs.

LIBERTY COUNTY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO