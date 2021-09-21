CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some NYC voters' ballot choices revealed by officials' latest error

By The Fulcrum
thefulcrum.us
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome NYC voters' ballot choices revealed by officials' latest error. Ballot secrecy is a right every voter is supposed to be afforded. But for hundreds of New York City voters, including the mayor's son, their privacy was violated — further tarnishing the Board of Election' already damaged reputation. Researchers at...

thefulcrum.us

California permanently adopts universal vote by mail

California permanently adopts universal vote by mail. California became the largest state to permanently adopt universal mail-in ballot distribution when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the measure into law Monday. The Golden State, like many of the others that expanded access to mail-in ballots as an emergency change in 2020, saw...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WANE-TV

California to mail every voter a ballot in future elections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Every registered California voter will get a ballot mailed to them in future elections under a bill signed Monday by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The law makes permanent a change adopted during the pandemic for the 2020 election and the recent recall against Newsom. California, the nation’s most populous state, joins several other Western states in mailing all voters a ballot, including Utah, Colorado, Washington and Oregon. Republicans who hold a minority in the state Legislature opposed the expansion of voting by mail.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thefulcrum.us

Register young folks to vote. It's for the (political) culture.

Zaidane is the president and CEO of Millennial Action Project. Today, Sept. 28, is National Voter Registration Day. On this day, people from all walks of life across the United States will come together toward one simple goal: to make sure as many people as possible can participate in our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thefulcrum.us

Voting registration advocates grapple with new election laws

Voting registration advocates grapple with new election laws. Even though 2021 is an odd year, it certainly hasn't been an off year for voter registration efforts. Last year's presidential election saw record-high turnout, despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and voting rights advocates say they have seen that enthusiasm for civic engagement carry through 2021. For National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, it's all hands on deck to keep the momentum going.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thefulcrum.us

Video: National Voter Registration Day

National Voter Registration Day is celebrated annually on the fourth Tuesday in September to encourage citizens to register to vote. Voter registration volunteers are crucial for democracy. They shouldn't be threatened with fines or felonies. September 28, 2021. Voting. Register young folks to vote. It's for the (political) culture. September...
ELECTIONS
thefulcrum.us

Will Philadelphia adopt ranked-choice voting?

Philadelphia could be next to adopt ranked-choice voting. Philadelphia could be the next major city to switch to ranked-choice voting. The Philadelphia City Council passed a resolution on Friday to consider using the alternative voting system for municipal elections and will proceed with public hearings to discuss the switch. Momentum...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Pennsylvania voters guide 2021: Get to know the candidates on your ballot

Across the state, voters head to the polls Nov. 2 to cast their votes for school directors, township supervisors, borough council members, mayors and a host of other municipal, county and state offices. To help you prepare to cast your vote, USA Today’s Pennsylvania Network polled candidates in contested races...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
San Diego Channel

California makes sending registered voters a mail-in ballot permanent

(KGTV) — California has signed into law a requirement that a vote-by-mail ballot is sent to every active registered voter for elections. The bill, AB 37 authored by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park), was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, one of several voting bills signed into law. AB 37 makes the trend of sending voters a ballot by mail during the pandemic permanent.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

All California voters will receive mail-in ballots under new law

All registered voters in California will continue receiving vote-by-mail ballots in future elections under a new law signed Monday. Ballots were first sent to each state voter in the 2020 election as a precaution to limit exposure to COVID-19 and continued this year during the recall election this month. Using...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HuffingtonPost

Here Are The States That Automatically Mail Ballots To All Voters

California, like several other states, made the decision during the COVID-19 pandemic to automatically mail election ballots to every registered voter. On Monday, the state announced that it would make the move permanent ― embracing the popular, accessible and flexible method of voting when an increasing number of Republican-led states are doing the opposite.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thefulcrum.us

Ballotpedia Briefing Video: Dive Into The 2021 Ballot Measure Landscape

With voters expecting to see a higher than average number of statewide measures on their ballots in 2021, Ballot Measure Project Director Josh Altic puts these measures in context. Altic reviews the notable issues before voters and highlights the trends. This Ballotpedia briefing video also covers 2021's notable measures impacting policies such as policing, executive emergency powers, sports betting, voting, education, taxes, and environmental rights.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
OCRegister

New ballot tally is conclusive: Orange County voters reject recall

Orange County voters – like voters throughout the state – have rejected the idea of kicking Gov. Gavin Newsom out of office. Though the local vote has favored Newsom since the night of the Sept. 14 recall election, the difference narrowed in ballot updates announced since then. But the count released Wednesday, Sept. 22 by the Orange County Registrar of Voters shows the anti-recall side is leading by more votes (38,943) than there are left to count (5,626).
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thevindicator.com

Liberty County voters should know their ballot

Voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 2 General Election begins in person during early voting on Oct. 18, at five voting locations in Liberty County. A typical November constitutional election does not see very many voters, and in this election, there are five local governing districts proposing tax change rates and creation. With anticipated voter interest high, we are treating this as a full-scale election. Oct. 4 is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 2 Election. Our office administrates elections and tries to make your voting experience as easy and transparent as possible. This is one effort to inform you of what is on the ballot before you cast your vote. Please make sure that you receive the correct ballot before you cast your vote. Clerks will be available in each polling location to assist any voter needs.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Santa Barbara Independent

Nearly Half of Santa Barbara Voters Left Recall Ballots Blank

With 30 days to go before election results become official, Gavin Newsom is still California’s governor, according to the latest counts at the Secretary of State’s office. He kept his office with 7.3 million votes against the recall, or 62.8 percent of the 11.6 million votes cast. Had the recall gone the other way, Larry Elder would be in the lead with 47.8 percent or 3.1 million votes; his nearest rival, Democrat Kevin Paffrath, has 645,717 votes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
cityandstateny.com

Redistricting is on the ballot again in November. Here’s what voters will be considering.

Redistricting season is in full swing, as was made clear last week when the 10-member state Independent Redistricting Commission released dueling maps along party lines. Voters had approved the commission in 2014 with the idea that it could help lead the state to more nonpartisan and equitable state district maps, but this year’s decennial process that follows the U.S. Census is so far still full of political pressure and partisanship. New York is down a congressional seat, and whatever happens could have far-reaching ramifications in which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
elpasoco.com

Coordinated Election Ballots Sent to Military and Overseas Voters

September 21, 2021 – The Office of the Clerk and Recorder has sent 6,171 ballots for the Coordinated Election to voters classified under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA). These voters with special circumstances include military and their dependents living out of state, and voters who reside out of the country. Holding the highest amount of active UOCAVA voters in the State of Colorado, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office pays special attention to these voters.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
News 12

Mail-in ballots for New Jersey gubernatorial race being sent out to voters

The first ballots in this year’s state gubernatorial race are being mailed out to voters. The return of the ballots will kick off voting in the Nov. 2 race between Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican former Assemblymember Jack Ciattarelli. Murphy is aiming to become the first Democratic incumbent to...
ELECTIONS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Early voters head to cast ballots in Minneapolis

Minneapolis voters are set to start casting early ballots Friday morning to decide historic questions on the future of the city, including questions surrounding policing, rent increase caps and who should run city hall. Voting in the municipal races — the first since George Floyd's murder by police last summer...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

