Rajah Caruth is plotting his NASCAR dreams while being an HBCU student
It’s more than an hour before Rajah Caruth’s Wednesday morning world literature class, and there’s no way the 19-year-old Winston-Salem State sophomore is making it there before the classroom door shuts — no matter how fast he drives. But he’s in no rush because the class is on Zoom, which gives him time to set up in a quiet corner inside the Mooresville, North Carolina, headquarters of Rev Racing, the driver diversity development team where Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson and Daniel Suarez and other big wheels got their NASCAR Cup careers rolling.theundefeated.com
