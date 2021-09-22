CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedalia, MO

5 Local (ish) Pumpkin Patches You Gotta Visit This Fall

By Rebehka Moreland
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I love fall. It's my favorite time of year. I love Halloween, I love the changing colors of the leaves, I love the weather getting a bit cooler...anyway, I talked about all that yesterday. One more thing I love about fall is that we all collectively decide that we need to be outdoors in a Corn Maze or a Pumpkin Patch. And there are a few good ones in the area that I've been to, although one of them did close down. So I thought to myself, "Self, if you love it, other people must love it, too. I mean, yeah, you're a little weird, but these places are in business for a reason." SO, being the ace article writer that I most definitely am (note sarcasm please) I decided to find a few and tell you about them.

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Related
Awesome 92.3

Hayrides a Scavenger Hike and More at Knob Noster State Park

Hayrides, check. Self-guided spooky scavenger hunt, check. Creepy crawler program, check. And the admission, that's free too. If you're looking for a fun fall or Halloween event Knob Noster State Park might just have the event for you and your family on Saturday, October 9. It's History Hollowfest celebrating Halloween...
KNOB NOSTER, MO
Awesome 92.3

The Worst Halloween Candy For 2021 Probably Won’t Surprise You

I have many memories as a kid of going Trick or Treating. I think for a solid five years or so I went as Mickey Mouse every year. Just me, a thin plastic shirt and an uncomfortable plastic mask with little holes in it that did me no favors. We'd go door to door and Mom would watch us like a hawk to make sure we didn't eat any candy as we went along, or before we got home. The parents would inspect it, and probably take some of the really good stuff after we went to bed.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
City
Warrensburg, MO
Sedalia, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Awesome 92.3

No More McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys as We Know Them?

McDonald's Happy Meal toys will be drastically different in the coming years. On Tuesday (Sept. 21), the fast food giant announced that they plan to stop using plastic in their iconic children's toys, which they typically produce more than 1 billion of annually. The change will take place globally by the end of 2025.
FOOD & DRINKS
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy