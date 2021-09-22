CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: 2.7 million European Union workers can’t afford heat

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — As winter looms, the European Trade Union Confederation says three million European workers can’t afford heating their houses amid a surge of energy prices. The organization, which represents 45 million members in 38 European countries, says that 15% of Europe’s working poor _ the equivalent of 2,713,578 people _ don’t have enough money to turn on the heating. Wholesale prices for gas and electricity have surged across Europe, raising the prospect of increases in already-high utility bills and further pain for people who have taken a financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

