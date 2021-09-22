CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Croatian police identify woman found with memory loss

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say they have established the identity of a woman who was found in a remote area on a northern Adriatic island with no recollection of who she was or where she came from. The police on Wednesday identified the woman as 57-year-old Daniela Adamcova from Slovakia. They said her identity was established after they received numerous tips from Croatia and abroad. Croatian media said that the tip that revealed her identity came from the United States, where she reportedly lived until 2015 before moving to Ireland. The woman was discovered Sept. 12 on the island of Krk, sitting on a jagged rock close to the sea in a part of the island that is inhabited by bears.

