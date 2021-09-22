CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's Guangdong reports human case of H5N6 bird flu

By Reuters
 5 days ago
Chickens are seen in a livestock market before the market asked to stop trading on March 1 in prevention of bird flu transmission, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The health authority in southern China's Guangdong province said on Wednesday that a single case of a human being infected with the H5N6 strain of bird flu has been reported in the city of Dongguan.

The infected patient, a 53-year-old male, is being treated in hospital, the Health Commission of Guangdong Province said in a statement, adding that experts considered the risk of transmission to be low at this stage.

(This story corrects headline and paragraph 1 to read H5N6, not N5H6)

