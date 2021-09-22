Off Beat Empire: Did Anything Happen Last Year?

Hello, welcome to Power Poll Part 2! If you’re wondering why this was split, it’s because, as all of us “writers” who have written these will attest to, writing a Power Poll sucks. It takes a long time, it’s hard, and we’re tired. To assist with the load of this week’s Power Poll, I have volunteered to assist our esteemed BigRedTwice in taking the last half of "mediocre four letter male names" because I have strong (honestly not that strong) opinions about these names and the people who have them. Also, I forgot that 4 letter male names as a Power Poll was actually my idea, so I should probably participate... I guess. ANYWAY. I’m doing this a little differently from BRT’s style, in that because I took the bottom half, these seven names are names that I find incredibly mediocre and/or that I hate. Rather, names which tend to be attached to people who are mediocre and that I hate. If any of you have these four-letter male names and think that these don’t describe you, I apologize in advance. Also, BRT put a lot of effort into hers and it’s great, but I don’t wanna, so this is the low budget sequel.

