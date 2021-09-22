CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off Beat Empire: Did Anything Happen Last Year?

By GTom
offtackleempire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many of you, I’m adjusting to a new world in the wake of Covid. I haven’t been back to my office since March of last year and I’ve been mostly living in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan rather than the Chicago area (an unexpected bonus to an otherwise tough year). During this respite from real life, I haven’t worn a collared shirt that wasn’t plaid, I’ve shaved about once a week on average (and I pretty much look like I have a full beard on video calls within ~ two days), and I’ve worn shorts to “work” on just about any day that the temperature was above 67 degrees. I’ve recently come back to Chicago for the pleasure of watching my ‘Cats look pretty much atrocious in person, which I would normally be upset about, but I can’t get too worked up when I’m just happy to be back in an environment that I missed very much last year.

