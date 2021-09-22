Bought the Dip: 3rd Largest Bitcoin Whale Purchased $13M Worth of Bitcoin at $40.5K
After buying another sizeable portion of BTC during the ongoing correction, the third-largest bitcoin whale now holds more than 111,000 coins. The latest price dump from bitcoin to around $40,000 has enabled the third-largest BTC whale to accumulate more portions of the asset at a discount. In a “buy the dip” moment, the entity has purchased more than $13 million worth of the cryptocurrency.cryptopotato.com
