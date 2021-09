Tom Daley, the professional British diver and viral knitter, didn’t know what to expect for his very first Met Gala last night – but we’re happy to report that the athlete ended up having a blast, while being starstruck the entire time. “I was slightly nervous going in, because I had no idea what to expect,” says Daley. “Just to see the sheer amount of influence in that room is so surreal. I was like, ‘If everyone in this room actually put their heads together and decided that they wanted to be able to change the world, they probably could.’”

