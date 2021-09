On the path to carbon neutrality, more than 40 countries and the European Union – representing over 70 per cent of global CO2 emissions – have committed to net zero objectives, most of them by 2050. The deployment of low-carbon energy sources will be key to reducing emissions from the energy sector, in which electricity and heat production account for about half of all greenhouse gas emissions, according to the International Energy Agency. As countries plan their route to net zero – i.e. to have no net greenhouse gas emissions – advanced modelling tools will be essential to assess the two main options for low-carbon energy: nuclear power and renewables.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO