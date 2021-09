Sony Corp. is an “underappreciated entertainment powerhouse” and its stock “unfairly trades at a discount to underlying value due to low-merit concerns about conglomeratization,” Cowen analyst Doug Creutz wrote in a Monday report. Initiating coverage of Sony shares with an “outperform” rating, he said that “we view Sony primarily as a top-tier entertainment company with market-leading presences in some of the most attractive entertainment verticals,” such as video gaming and music. The Cowen expert also emphasized that he brings a different focus to the table than others covering Sony shares. “The vast majority of Sony’s current analysts specialize in consumer products and/or Asia...

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO